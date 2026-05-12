AMVCA 2026: How fashion, emotional speeches, anti-piracy calls defined African cinema’s biggest night

By Benjamin Njoku

African cinema’s biggest night may be over, but the standout moments from this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards still linger in the minds of the hundreds who filled venue of the event in Lagos.

From dazzling red carpet looks to major wins and heartfelt speeches, the awards show was more than a celebration of African creative excellence.

It was a meeting point of fashion, glamour, and film, marked by emotional moments, standing ovations, and unforgettable red carpet appearances.

Film stars from across Africa arrived in custom designs from some of fashion’s biggest names. For many, turning heads came at a cost, with fortunes spent to stand out. The Convention Centre was packed with stars dressed to outshine one another.

As many observed, African designers and stylists didn’t just show up, they dominated the night with their creativity and fabrics.

For actress Iyabo Ojo, hitting the carpet was about making a statement.

“It wasn’t about looking good. It was about proving a point. The tailoring was sharp, the beadwork intentional, fused with modern silhouettes, and it had people talking worldwide,” she said.

Over the years, the AMVCA has evolved into a major fashion spectacle, with celebrities using the platform to tell stories through couture. From sculptural gowns and architectural masterpieces to culturally inspired regal attire, this year’s edition showcased Africa’s creative excellence and talent.

While stars and producers were honoured for outstanding achievements in film and television, the red carpet and Cultural Day celebrations became the real centre of public conversation, generating viral moments across social media and reinforcing Africa’s growing influence in global fashion.

The energy carried through to the awards segment, with winners stepping out in style to accept their trophies amid cheers and resonating speeches.

Kanayo O. Kanayo speaks out on Xenophobia

One of the most powerful moments came from veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, who received the Industry Merit Award alongside actress Sola Sobowale.

Dressed in royal attire, KOK used the platform to call on African film stars to speak out against xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“I am not happy about what is going on in South Africa today. Let us lend our voices against xenophobia. As Africans, we cannot continue running from Africa,” he said.

He dedicated the award to film practitioners across the continent.

Sanwo-Olu, NCC boss call for

zero-tolerance fight against piracy

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who attended the ceremony, called for a unified, zero-tolerance fight against piracy in Africa’s entertainment industry. He warned that creative excellence means little if creators are denied the full rewards of their works.

“The continued rise of Africa’s creative industry must be matched by deliberate efforts to eliminate piracy in all its forms.

“All the great work you’re doing will amount to nothing if we let piracy take the shine out of it,” he added, noting that intellectual property theft remains one of the greatest threats to entertainers’ economic future.

“We need to kill piracy in whatever form because we want you all to be economically sound and have the full benefit of your sweat,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC, stressed the need for stronger collective action against piracy and copyright abuse. Presenting the award for Best Unscripted M-Net Original, he reminded the audience that piracy threatens creativity and the livelihoods of those who bring stories to life.

Reaffirming the commission’s commitment to protecting creators, he urged all stakeholders to unite in saying no to all forms of piracy and copyright abuse.