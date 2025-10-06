Gov Mutfwang’s vision for secure, violence-free Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

By Gyang Bere

At the heart of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s administration lies an unwavering commitment to the security of lives and property in Plateau State. Since his inauguration in May 2023, the Governor has consistently emphasized that peace and security are not just constitutional obligations but also the foundation upon which social and economic recovery must be built. He recognizes that without security, there can be no meaningful industrialization, innovation, or job creation that guarantees wealth and prosperity for the people.

In his inaugural address, Governor Mutfwang vowed that security under his leadership would not be reduced to rhetoric. He pledged to be “firm, fair, and just to all, regardless of political, ethnic, or religious inclination.”

Restoring Hope Amid Crisis

Barely weeks after his declaration as Governor-Elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in April 2023, the state was thrown into turmoil. His hometown, Mangu, and Riyom Local Government Area, home of his Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo came under devastating attacks aimed at making the state ungovernable.

Rather than engage in blame games, Governor Mutfwang took decisive action. He visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos, some of whom had lived in camps for nearly two decades. His presence and assurances brought renewed hope to traumatized families, who for the first time felt that government genuinely cared about their plight.

Governor Mutfwang also reframed the narrative of Plateau’s insecurity. Instead of the often-repeated rhetoric of “herder-farmer clashes,” he courageously defined the killings as genocide against defenseless rural communities. Security experts and public commentators have since upheld this perspective, noting the systematic and coordinated nature of the attacks that left behind deaths, destruction, and displacement.

Engaging National Security Stakeholders

Understanding the magnitude of the crisis, Governor Mutfwang personally embarked on a strategic tour of security institutions in Abuja. He engaged the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Inspector-General of Police, DSS, Immigration, Customs, Civil Defence, Correctional Service, NEMA, and ultimately, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His mission was clear: to present the true narrative of Plateau’s decades-long violence and to extract firm commitments from national security leaders. The outcome was remarkable. For the first time in years, top security chiefs visited Plateau and deployed access to threatened communities, averting imminent disaster.

This engagement led to the establishment of new Police Mobile Force squadrons in Gashish (Barkin-Ladi) and Bassa LGAs, alongside MOPOL 81 in Kwall now regarded as one of the most equipped mobile squadrons in Nigeria. These units are currently active in Bassa, Riyom, and Jos South, safeguarding communities and deterring crime.

Security Interventions At The State Level

Governor Mutfwang also revived Operation Rainbow, a state-owned security outfit established under former Governor Jonah Jang but left dormant for years. Initially, 600 trusted youths and community leaders were recruited, trained, and equipped from vulnerable communities in Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, and Jos South. Their intelligence-gathering efforts have already foiled several planned attacks. Plans are underway to recruit an additional 1,450 youths to strengthen grassroots security in the Operation Rainbow across the 17 local government areas.

To enhance mobility and response capacity, the administration repaired dozens of abandoned operational vehicles, procured new Hilux vans, and supplied motorcycles, raincoats, and boots to security personnel. Through collaboration with local governments, 17 brand-new Hilux vehicles were also acquired for Operation Rainbow.

A State Security and Information Centre was launched with a toll-free line to enable citizens to report threats or suspicious activities, ensuring swift and coordinated responses. The government also established a Plateau Special Activities Centre, equipped with modern surveillance technology, to monitor movements across all 17 LGAs.

Resettlement And Reconciliation Efforts

Beyond immediate security, Governor Mutfwang is focused on restoring dignity to displaced persons. In 2024, he set up a Resettlement Committee to plan the safe return of IDPs to their ancestral homes. Its recommendations emphasized the need for enduring security before resettlement begins in full.

In May 2025, he inaugurated a Fact-Finding Committee tasked with identifying affected communities, ASSESSING level of destruction, tracing attack routes, unmasking perpetrators, and recommending comprehensive interventions.

Furthermore, recognizing the role of dialogue in sustaining peace, the Governor established a State Inter-Religious Advisory Committee, which has been actively engaging different faith and ethnic groups to resolve tensions and prevent conflicts.

Building A New Plateau

Governor Mutfwang’s vision is clear: Plateau will not be defined by insecurity. His administration is steadily rebuilding trust among communities, reconnecting displaced populations with their homes, and restoring the sense of security that underpins all development.

By prioritizing security, strengthening collaboration with national institutions, empowering local communities, and fostering dialogue across divides, Governor Mutfwang is laying a solid foundation for a secure, united, and prosperous Plateau State.

*Gyang Bere is the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State.