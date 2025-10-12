GGA empowers students with skills to excel in hospitality, tourism industries

In commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, Good Governance Africa–Nigeria (GGA-Nigeria) hosted its annual Africa’s Girl Child Dialogues in Lagos, on Friday, focusing on empowering young girls with practical knowledge and exposure to career opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industries.

The event, themed “Exploring Career Opportunities in the Hospitality and Tourism Industries,” brought together female secondary school students from Comprehensive College and Methodist Girls School. They were also joined by students from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

The programme which took place at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce in Lekki, featured seasoned professionals and entrepreneurs who shared insights on the wide range of career paths available within the growing sectors.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ola Bello, Executive Director of GGA-Nigeria, emphasised that the initiative aligns with the organisation’s mission to foster inclusive development by equipping young Nigerians, particularly girls, with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in emerging industries.

“At GGA, it is our collective commitment to ensure that every African girl is seen, heard, educated, and equipped to thrive in whatever path she chooses. We believe that the future of Africa’s economic diversification, job creation, and cultural identity lies not only in oil, technology, or finance but also in the industries that celebrate our people, our stories, and our heritage.

“The hospitality and tourism sectors are about people, about connecting cultures, building bridges, telling stories, and creating experiences that touch lives. From hotel management and travel technology to culinary arts, events, ecotourism, cultural preservation, and destination branding, there are endless pathways waiting for our young girls to explore and redefine,” he said.

Dr. Bello added that these opportunities will not reach every girl automatically but requires organisations like GGA to continue to advocate for inclusive education, gender-responsive governance, and skills development.

“Our mission goes beyond research and governance advocacy. It is about building a society where every girl can stand tall, not just dreaming, but doing; not just wishing, but winning. That is why we work tirelessly, often with limited resources but unlimited passion, to empower young women and influence systems that make their success possible.”

Panellists from the hospitality and tourism industries, including Nkechi Adedeji, Curator, National Museum Lagos; Jessica Dorathy Udey, Vintano Hotel Lekki; Sharon Ashinze, Vertiline Synergy Limited; Oyinkansola Kaosara, Betatrips Limited; and Esther Ifuku, DigitalFei led led interactive sessions on customer service excellence, sustainable tourism, culinary innovation, event management, and eco-tourism opportunities.

During the panel discussion, Ms Ashinze of Vertiline Synergy Limited, encouraged the girls to pursue careers in tourism with passion and integrity, noting that the industry remains one of the most resilient and rewarding globally. “Pursue careers in tourism with passion, integrity, and good character. These are the things that can keep you in the job,” she said.

Ms Ifuku spoke on the use of social media, highlighting its potential to shape public opinion and influence tourism and hospitality narratives. “Social media has become a powerful tool for communication, allowing us to connect with others across geographical boundaries and share our thoughts and ideas with a global audience,” she said.

However, she also emphasised the need for responsible social media usage, noting that the youngsters should harness the benefits of social media while minimising its negative effects.

Ms. Udey of Vintano Hotel, urged the students not to be scared of transforming from one professional field to their passion, explaining that “it’s never too late to pivot and pursue a career that truly ignites your passion and purpose.” She encouraged them to be bold, take calculated risks, and trust that their skills and experience can be transferable to new fields, leading to greater fulfillment and success.

Similarly, Ms. Adedeji, who is the Curator of National Museum, Lagos, said the tourism sector is a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economy and cultural heritage preservation.

“We deal with cultural significance, showcasing the richness of Nigeria’s cultural heritage and values,” she said, adding that the museum offers various programmes and services, including guided tours, educational workshops, and cultural festivals, aimed at promoting cultural awareness and appreciation.

The dialogues concluded with pledges from GGA to continue to invest in youth-focused initiatives to strengthen Nigeria’s human capital in the service economy. The students who attended the programme applauded GGA for organising the dialogues.

By investing in the girl child and promoting awareness of viable career pathways, GGA-Nigeria continues to reaffirm its commitment to inclusive growth, gender equity, and sustainable national development. The organisation is a research and advocacy non-profit organisation focused on improving governance across Africa.