Gbajabiamila takes health mission to Lagos riverine community

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday facilitated free medical outreach at Agboyi Ori Omi, an Island in the Agboyi-Keyu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

The outreach was carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State health District 2 and Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps.

Some of the services provided included the oral health checks and treatment, blood pressure checks, screening for TB, eye screening and free glasses.

Other are free blood sugar check, HIV testing and counseling, treatment of minor ailments and free medication.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Mr Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Surulere Constituency I, said health remained priority to the people, including those at the grassroots.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration had taken health matters very seriously.

Urging the people of the island to take advantage of gesture holding in three different Lagos communities in separate days, Mr Gbajabiamila urged the people to pay keen attention to their health.

“The tests are done here, we are here for on-the-spot treatment when diagnosis is being done. I think it’s very laudable and it’s in partnership with Lagos State Government.

“We want people to take advantage of this opportunity” Gbajabiamila said.

He said that the government would not relent in its commitment to continue to improve the standard and quality of healthcare across the country.

Also speaking, Mr Lukmon Lawal, Special Adviser on Budget and Finance to Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, who was involved in the programme, applauded Mr Gbajabiamila for his commitment to improving access to health care across the country.

Mr Lawal said that Mr Gbajabiamila, overtime, had demonstrated his love for the ordinary people and had impacted lives through health care, education and empowerment.

“Bringing healthcare to one of the most forgotten communities in Lagos is commendable. Without improvement in healthcare, household income and education will suffer. So anytime, any day, we are winning with qualitative healthcare.

“Today, in their thousands, the Agboyi communities have enjoyed medical outreach.

“Tomorrow, we will be at Primary Health Centre Masksra Ketu, and for Wednesday and Thursday, we will be at Ikorodu for two days.

“So, we are sending the message of renowned hope to all nooks and crannies of Lagos and, by extension, Nigeria,” Lawal said.

Speaking, Dr Dayo Lajide, Permanent Secretary Lagos State Health District 2, who commended Mr Gbajabiamila’s gesture, said, “This island is a bit hard to reach, and our people really do need these services.”

Dr Lajide said that Gbajabiamila and the other partner had brought free obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) care, dental and eye care as well as blood screening, including free blood sugar and blood pressure tests among others.

“Other complaints are attended to. It is a big deal for us because we have over 41,000 people living on this island,” she said.

She said that the state government was working to upgrade the Primary Healthcare Centre, also on the island.

She said that Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps and Lagos State government brought health specialists to attend to the people.

In her remark, Mrs Adetola Abubakar, the Chairman, Agboyi-Keyu LCDA applauded President Bola Tinubu for providing leadership for ordinary Nigerians.

Describing Mr. Gbajabiamila’s health intervention as special and apt, Abubakar thanked Gbajabiamila for touching lives.

“Every aspect of our national life is being taken care of. The Chief of Staff, like the President

,has the welfare of the citizens at heart, bringing this very important health care project to us.”

She also appreciated the management of the Lagos State Health District 2 for helping to provide people comprehensive and quality health services, especially at the grassroots.

Abubakar also appreciated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila the Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps, an International non governmental and non- profit organisation , for working to improve quality of life through medical services and health education.

“This NGO believes that medical services should transcend national boarder and exceeds the limitation of race, politics and religious.

“We love the philosophy of yours and Indeed share in your vision of a united international community to bring about equitable access to health care for our global population.

“This unique medical outreach is put together to help solve the health challenges of many Nigerians and to God be the glory the train is stopping by at Agboyi Ketu to bring this special initiative our way,” she said