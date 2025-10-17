Full List: US falls out of top 10 in passport power ranking, Nigeria ranked 96th

For the first time in two decades, the United States passport has slipped out of the top 10 in global ranking, now positioned 12th.

This milestone reflects a broader shift in international mobility, with Asian nations like Singapore, South Korea, and Japan leading the charge, signaling growing trends in openness, collaboration, and global travel accessibility.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is ranked 96th in the latest Henley Passport Index, tied with Ethiopia, Lebanon, and Myanmar, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 44 countries. This position highlights the significant mobility challenges faced by Nigerian travelers compared with passport holders from stronger-ranking countries.

The Henley Passport Index, which measures the strength of passports based on visa-free access, reports that the US passport now allows entry to 180 of the 227 countries and territories tracked, tying with Malaysia.

In contrast, Singapore tops the list with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). The top 10 is increasingly dominated by Asian nations, highlighting how international cooperation and forward-thinking diplomacy are reshaping global mobility.

Several recent changes contributed to the US’s decline. Brazil ended visa-free entry for Americans in April due to reciprocity issues, while China expanded visa-free access for many countries—but excluded the US. Updates in Papua New Guinea, Myanmar, Somalia’s new eVisa system, and Vietnam’s visa rules further affected the US ranking.

Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, described the shift as “a fundamental change in global mobility and soft power dynamics,” emphasizing that countries embracing openness are advancing, while traditional privileges no longer guarantee top positions.

The UK has also seen a dip, dropping from 6th to 8th, its lowest since 2015. China, on the other hand, has climbed sharply from 94th in 2015 to 64th in 2025, gaining access to 37 additional destinations through strategic diplomacy across Europe, South America, Russia, and the Gulf.

The UAE has similarly surged, rising 34 places over the past decade. India fell to 85th from 80th, with access to 57 countries, after briefly reaching 77th earlier this year.

At the lower end of the index, Afghanistan remains the least powerful passport, offering access to just 24 countries, followed by Syria (26) and Iraq (29). The gap between the strongest and weakest passports now spans 169 destinations.

Top 10 Global Passports – Henley Passport Index 2025

Singapore – 193 countries South Korea – 190 countries Japan – 189 countries Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland – 188 countries Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands – 187 countries Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden – 186 countries Australia, Czechia, Malta, Poland – 185 countries Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom – 184 countries Canada – 183 countries Latvia, Liechtenstein – 182 countries

