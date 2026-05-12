Nigeria ranks third globally for students studying abroad [See top 10]

Nigeria has ranked as the third-largest country in the world for students pursuing higher education abroad, according to a new report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

In its inaugural Higher Education Global Trends Report released on Tuesday, UNESCO said Nigeria accounted for five per cent of all internationally mobile students in 2023, placing it level with Germany.

The report uses the term “outbound student mobility” to describe the countries from which international students originate.

UNESCO found that almost half of all students studying outside their home countries came from just 10 nations, with China and India far ahead of the rest.

Top 10 Countries for Students Studying Abroad in 2023

China — 37% India — 29% Nigeria — 5% Germany — 5% Vietnam — 4% Uzbekistan — 4% United States — 4% France — 4% Pakistan — 4% Nepal — 4%

Together, these 10 countries accounted for 45 per cent of all international students worldwide in 2023.

UNESCO noted that global student mobility has expanded rapidly over the last two decades.

The number of students enrolled abroad rose from 2.5 million in 2002 to 7.3 million in 2023, and the figure is projected to reach nine million by 2030.

Despite the increase, fewer than three per cent of higher education students globally are able to study outside their home countries.

“Despite growth expectations, the proportion of higher education students benefiting from academic mobility remains low, just under 3%, underscoring the elitist nature of mobility as still only a privileged few individuals gain access to higher education opportunities abroad,” the report stated.

UNESCO said the main factors influencing where students choose to study include economic conditions, the strength of local university systems, government scholarship programmes, visa policies, and opportunities to work after graduation.

The report also noted that 35 per cent of countries now have formal policies aimed at increasing the number of students who study abroad.

Vanguard News