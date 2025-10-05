5 ‘top’ African countries in danger of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup

As the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup enter their final rounds, the race among countries for tickets to North America is becoming more intense and unpredictable.

While some teams are cruising comfortably at the top of their groups, a few of the continent’s football heavyweights are walking a fine line between qualification and disappointment.

Here are five of Africa’s top football countries whose hopes of making it to the 2026 World Cup hang in the balance:

1. Algeria



Algeria find themselves in a tricky situation despite their strong start. If the Desert Foxes drop any points against Somalia and then lose to Uganda in their final qualifying fixture, they risk surrendering the top spot in their group to Uganda. With such narrow margins, Algeria must stay composed and collect maximum points in their remaining matches to avoid a shock elimination.

2. Ghana



Ghana’s road to the World Cup remains open but precarious. The Black Stars must avoid dropping all three maximum points in their next two games. To secure the top spot and qualify directly, they need to win at least one match and draw the other. Any slip-up could see them overtaken by rivals who are waiting to capitalize on their mistakes.

3. Ivory Coast



The Elephants are also walking a tightrope with just two games left to play. Gabon are hot on their heels and could leapfrog them with the slightest misstep. Ivory Coast must claim maximum points from their remaining fixtures to steer clear of the battle for the best second-placed teams — a risky route for any top side.

4. Cameroon



Cameroon’s qualification hopes are fading fast. Sitting four points behind Cape Verde, the Indomitable Lions have very little room for error. One more win for Cape Verde in the next round could all but end Cameroon’s World Cup dreams — a major setback for one of Africa’s most consistent qualifiers. Rigobert Song’s men now need nothing short of perfection to stay alive in the race.

5. Nigeria



Nigeria’s campaign has been one of the most nerve-racking in recent memory. The Super Eagles, who have featured in six of the last seven World Cups, are in serious danger of missing out on the 2026 edition. With just 11 points from eight games, they sit behind South Africa, who were recently deducted three points after fielding an ineligible player during their campaign.

Nigeria need to win their next two games against Lesotho and Benin to stand a chance — and hope South Africa drop points in their upcoming fixtures.

Anything less could see them crash out of contention. The Super Eagles’ qualification now depends not only on their performance but also on results elsewhere, making this one of the most tense campaigns in their history.

Vanguard News