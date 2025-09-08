Full list of 18 countries qualified for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking shape, with 18 countries already booking their spots at the global showpiece.

The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will see an expanded 48-team format for the first time in history.

The hosts automatically secured their qualification, while other slots have been filled through regional qualifying campaigns across the globe.

South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania have all confirmed their early representatives.

Countries Qualified So Far for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

United States (hosts)

Canada (hosts)

Mexico (hosts)

Japan (AFC)

New Zealand (OFC)

Iran (AFC)

Argentina (CONMEBOL)

Uzbekistan (AFC)

Jordan (AFC)

South Korea (AFC)

Australia (AFC)

Ecuador (CONMEBOL)

Brazil (CONMEBOL)

Uruguay (CONMEBOL)

Colombia (CONMEBOL)

Paraguay (CONMEBOL)

Morocco (CAF)

Tunisia (CAF)

With qualification still ongoing, more countries are expected to join the list in the coming months as Africa, Europe, and other regions complete their campaigns.

