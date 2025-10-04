FRSC apprehends 250 vehicles in 2 days for overloading

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) FCT Command says it apprehended more than 250 commercial vehicles in just two days for overloading, as it begins full enforcement of safety regulations in the territory.

The FCT Sector Commander, Corps Commander Felix Theman, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Education Officer, Mrs Helen Ntaji, on Saturday in Abuja.

The enforcement, which started on Oct. 2, specifically targeted the practice of carrying two passengers in the front seat of taxis.

Theman said that the two-day figure demonstrated the scale of violations in the FCT, in spite months of sustained engagement and education to transport unions.

He explained that his top priority since assumption of office had been restoring passenger dignity and safety, noting that enforcement was the most civil way to ensure compliance.

According to him, overloading makes the use of seatbelts impossible, weakens vehicle suspension and tyres and limits driver control in emergencies.

Theman added that the command’s operation was being carried out in collaboration with mobile magistrate courts to ensure immediate prosecution of offenders.

He said that full activation of mobile courts across the FCT would begin on Oct. 6 to intensify the enforcement.

The commander also warned drivers operating vehicles below minimum safety standards to upgrade them or risk outright impoundment.

He hinted that transport unions had pledged full support for the initiative and urged passengers to cooperate to protect their rights to safe and dignified transportation.(NAN)