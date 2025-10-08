Former Minister, Adegoroye, tasks students on academic commitment

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, second from left, presenting a dummy cheque to the recipient, Mr. David Akinwale, third from left. Others are Mr. Tola Olowe and Mrs Vera Agbetuyi, Administrator and Director of Adetola International Schools, respective.

…awards N3m scholarship

By Vera Opia

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Sir (Prince) Ademola Adegoroye, has challenged Nigerian students to remain committed to their academic pursuits, insisting that only education guarantees true growth and development for individuals and the nation.

Prince Adegoroye made the call in Akure while representing the Executive Secretary of the Julius and Eunice Adegoroye Foundation, Dr. Aderinsola Adegoroye, at the presentation of the Foundation’s 2025 Annual Education Scholarship Award worth N3 million to David Olusegun Akinwale, a Pharmacy undergraduate of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

Addressing students and guests at the event held at Adetola International Schools, Akure, the former minister said education remains the surest means through which any society can rise above poverty and underdevelopment.

“No nation can achieve sustainable progress without quality education,” he said. “Education transforms lives, refines the mind, and empowers citizens to build stronger communities. Our students must take their studies seriously because their success is the foundation of the country’s future.”

He urged students to cultivate diligence, discipline, and focus, describing education as “a priceless investment that always yields returns.”

According to him, the Julius and Eunice Adegoroye Foundation, established to promote academic excellence and social service, would continue to identify and support brilliant students who show promise and character.

The N3 million scholarship, he disclosed, will cover the beneficiary’s six-year Pharmacy programme at UniMed, with N500,000 to be disbursed every academic session, beginning from the current session.

Prince Adegoroye explained that Akinwale, a 2023/2024 graduate of Adetola International College, was recommended for the award by the school for his exceptional academic performance, leadership qualities, and participation in extracurricular activities, including athletics, cultural dance, and choral music, despite a slight physical challenge.

“David represents what hard work, resilience, and focus can achieve. He made his school and family proud, and the Foundation is delighted to encourage him to reach greater heights,” he added.