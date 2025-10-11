For the love of JAMBites and JAMBitos

File image of JAMB students

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Most secondary school leavers at this period, have already become JAMBitos after months of waiting to be admitted into tertiary institutions. Majority are JAMBites who are still anticipating as few institutions are yet to conclude their admission process.

Read Also: Rufai Oseni and the courage to ask questions that burn, by Stephanie Shaakaa

For students who are already on campus and those that will be admitted later, it’s imperative to remember why you are in school. It’s easy to get carried away by the razzmatazz of campus life especially considering the times we are in. Being conscious of how to balance academics with social and personal life is crucial. Campuses are spaces where vibes compete with academics. Many sensible students read when it’s time and then, party to keep their social life vibrant. However, they’re aware of one fact, not all parties are worth attending.

The primary objective of your parents/guardian sending you to school is to study and secure your future. Don’t let the opportunity slip from you. No doubt, a higher institution is for more than lectures and exams. It is a place where growth happens. It’s for networking and experiences. If you could create a daily or weekly schedule that accommodates your academic priorities- lectures, tests, assignments, etc, that will be fine. Your personal and social life can be planned to fit in without any distractions. Time management is critical for a well-balanced experience on campus.

The phone can be a big distraction. You may have been spending over 80% of your time daily before admission, it’s now time to cut down on screen time and social media usage. On campus, time must be prioritized to stay focused on academics.

It’s important to begin building your GP as early as possible. Remember, the higher the harder. The golden rule is, read every day or as much as you can. Do not wait until exam period. Reading only during exams could muddle up what you’ve read. It could be disastrous for assimilation and retention of what has been studied. Reading constantly gets you conversant with the contents of the courses you’re offering. No need to cram only to forget what you read because you read at the dying minute.

Avoid carry over like you would, a plague. Carry over means you failed a course and you must pass that course otherwise, no graduation. It means you have an extra year. That’s too bad! Imagine having to add a course you should have cleared, to another semester’s work load. The stress would be overwhelming. And too many carry overs can delay your graduation.

Particularly the ladies, you really do not need to be loud through your lifestyle, to be relevant. You’ll only be attracting trouble from the opposite sex. You must not flaunt the biggest iPhone or wear the most expensive wig before you’re viewed as a happening babe. Manage what you have. Select shows or events that align with your interest; without your studies suffering. Attend only when necessary. Learn to say no if you were not brought up to mingle that much.

Make sure to keep only friends who motivate you to aspire to greater heights. Remember, no success without serious studies. You can form or join a study group to learn more from those who are highly gifted. Avoid friends who will rather link you up with sugar mummies and daddies or gigolos or worse, yahoo boys, than those who would encourage you to aim for a very high GPA. Campus is not a hide out for runs/hookup babes or guys. Many towed that path and ended up as victims of ritual killings. The case of the UNIPORT student Justina ‘Tiffany’ Otuene who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, and her body mutilated for ritual purpose, cannot be forgotten. There’re several videos of runs girls being humiliated or slaughtered because they left campus and fell into the evil hands of criminal elements. Predators are all over social media. Be smart! Don’t wait until you become a victim. Do not visit that crush you met on Instagram or Facebook. Many have gone because of that. So, no ditching classes all in the name of having fun. It takes 4-6 years to graduate depending on the course but, fashion and cares of life endure beyond campus. After four years as a student in one of the Universities in Lagos State, a girl I know, Adaora, couldn’t graduate because her name was not found in the school register. How did that happen? Fun was her major priority.

While paying attention to academic life, your mental health is also very important. Your wellbeing matters a lot. Personal life is not only about having fun, it’s about general wellbeing. Exams, lectures, assignments, projects, can all be stressful so, consider taking a break when necessary. When overwhelmed, it’s fine to reach out to anyone you trust including the people at home or a bosom friend. Talk to someone. Majority of young ones these days stay awake doing night browsing. Sleep is very necessary for sound health. So, sleep well. There are reports about young people coming down with mental health challenges, diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, due to their lifestyle. So, be deliberate about your rest time, and what you consume. Stay away from cultism, alcohol and drugs! Majority of unintended actions or illicit activities are carried out under the influence of hard substances and alcohol.

Being conscious about ways to balance your academics with both personal and social life has nothing to do with perfection. It is about being principled, disciplined and making smart choices especially when the chips are down.

Vanguard News