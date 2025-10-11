Rufai Oseni and the courage to ask questions that burn, by Stephanie Shaakaa

Rufai Oseni of Arise TV belongs to that rare, unbending category of truth-tellers who refuse to be hypnotized by power or titles

There are journalists who report and there are journalists who interrogate reality.

Rufai Oseni of Arise TV belongs to that rare, unbending category of truth-tellers who refuse to be hypnotized by power or intimidated by titles. He has mastered the art of peeling away official veneers and exposing the hollow core beneath the rhetoric that too often passes for governance in Nigeria.

Some journalists report events. Rufai Oseni dissects them.

He doesn’t just anchor the news he interrogates reality.

He doesn’t need to shout. His intellect does the heavy lifting. Rufai’s strength lies in how he listens, how he dissects, how he refuses to be dazzled by grammar or political showmanship. In a country where accountability has become a threatened specie, he stands as the necessary irritant, the conscience that refuses to let comfort coexist with deceit.

Every time he faces a public official, it feels less like an interview and more like a civic audit. He asks what every thoughtful Nigerian wants to ask but cannot. “How much does it cost per kilometre?” he inquired, and suddenly a simple question became a national thesis. The guest fumbled. Numbers vanished. Confidence cracked. The audience leaned in. That moment wasn’t just television. It was a masterclass in governance. Rufai turned a figure into a mirror and forced the nation to confront the absurdities we have learned to tolerate.

What makes Rufai compelling is not only his intellect but also his courage. It takes courage to question those who believe accountability is optional. It takes even more to hold steady when truth becomes unpopular. For too long, sections of the Nigerian media have mistaken access for relevance, eager to repeat talking points rather than interrogate them. Rufai represents the antidote to that disease. He embodies a kind of journalism that refuses to bow or barter its integrity.

His approach recalls the journalistic grit of Christiane Amanpour, the precision of Fareed Zakaria, the moral clarity of Trevor Noah and the audacious composure of Larry Madowo. Yet Rufai remains unmistakably Nigerian, grounded in our contradictions, driven by our chaos and sustained by our hope. He wears his sophistication not as performance but as conviction.

The truth is that Rufai’s voice resonates because Nigerians are weary. Weary of deceit wrapped in jargon. Weary of being treated as spectators in their own democracy. Each time a politician appears on air to charm the public with rhetoric and half-truths, Rufai reminds them that the nation is not asleep. His insistence on clarity and data reflects a deeper national hunger, the hunger for honesty.

And that is what distinguishes him. He doesn’t just challenge the powerful. He educates the public. He turns interviews into civic lessons, demanding precision where vagueness once thrived. Our country where propaganda has replaced policy, Rufai restores faith in the simple act of asking the right question.

Of course not everyone likes him. Those who prosper in the shadows of confusion bristle at his firmness. They call him arrogant, combative or disrespectful. But that is the familiar script of power. When it cannot defend itself, it attacks tone. When it cannot justify, it vilifies. Rufai remains unmoved. His calm is strategic, his fire deliberate.

He is not just a television anchor. He is a metaphor for resistance, the rebirth of journalism as a civic force. He signals a generational shift. Nigerians are no longer content with political theatre. They want substance. They want cost breakdowns, not slogans. They want the cost per kilometre. They want proof.Is that too much to ask?

When politicians and public officials show up on Arise TV with their polished talking points and choreographed smiles, Rufai meets them head-on with facts, figures, and focus. He doesn’t just interview them, he cross-examines them.

Rufai is the necessary irritant, the conscience that will not allow our leaders to rest easy on their comfortable lies.

What sets Rufai apart is his method. He doesn’t just throw questions, he builds them like an argument. He listens, then says, “I put it to you…” that famous phrase that has now become a cue for Nigerians to lean forward, sensing that something is about to give way. And when he demands empirical data to back up a politician’s claim, you can almost feel the tension rise. He exposes how public conversations in Nigeria often thrive on vague assertions and emotional manipulation. Rufai’s insistence on data and proof is not just journalistic,it’s civic education. It teaches that facts, not feelings, should drive governance.

It’s amazing how many people come to national television with no facts but all the confidence in the world until Rufai asks for data.

And when he asked that now-immortal question How much does it cost per kilometer? It was more than a query. It was a challenge. A declaration. A magnifying glass held up to a government that thrives on vagueness.

The irony is that his questions are simple, the kind any public servant should be able to answer without hesitation. But in a nation where opacity has been normalized, simplicity itself becomes revolutionary. To ask “how much?” becomes a form of protest.

That is why the public loves him. He speaks to something deep in our national psyche, that stubborn belief that Nigeria can still work if only truth can breathe. He has become a proxy voice for citizens muted by exhaustion and economic fatigue.

His critics call him harsh, but what they interpret as harshness is simply honesty that no longer fits their comfort. Nigeria has been lied to for so long that truth now sounds abrasive. We have been fed propaganda so persistently that sincerity feels strange. Rufai’s style feels disruptive only because mediocrity has long been the default setting.

When he sits across from a public official, it is not merely a conversation. It is an encounter between two eras. The old Nigeria that evades and excuses, and the emerging one that interrogates and insists. Rufai sits firmly at that intersection, unafraid to be misunderstood, unwilling to soften truth for applause.

A duel between two Nigerians, the old one where power talks down to the people, and the emerging one where the people talk back.

He represents the shift from blind trust to critical thinking. From applause to interrogation. From endurance to demand. And that shift terrifies the old guard. Because once citizens learn to ask questions, the empire of excuses begins to crumble.

Rufai Oseni is not just a man behind a desk. He’s a movement in motion.

When Rufai raises his voice, millions of Nigerians exhale. Not because he speaks for us, but because he reminds us that we still have a voice. In a country where silence has become survival, Rufai’s persistence feels like permission permission to demand better, to remember that this country belongs to us.

In him, journalism returns to its sacred calling. To comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. He reminds the powerful that governance is a duty and service, not an inheritance. He reminds citizens that silence is complicity.

So yes, go on, Rufai. Put fire. No rest for those who mistake public office for private entitlement. Nigeria belongs to its people and we deserve clarity, not riddles. We deserve facts, not fables.

Rufai Oseni is more than a journalist. He is a national conscience, a civic mirror, a necessary discomfort. And in an era where truth trembles under the weight of propaganda, his voice stands steady, fearless, factual and fiercely patriotic.

Every democracy stands or falls on the courage of those who ask uncomfortable questions. When journalists retreat, nations decay. Rufai’s insistence on evidence and reason is not just television drama it’s democracy in motion, proof that citizenship begins with inquiry.

May his fire never dim. Because until Nigeria becomes a place where leaders answer questions with facts and not fury, we will need more Rufais and far fewer rehearsed deceivers.

Vanguard News