For me, thriving healthcare, backbone of economy — Ese Onemiye, Founder, Silver Cross Healthcare and Diagnostics

By Morenike Taire, Woman Editor

Ese Onemiye approaches the business of healthcare with a sense of innovation, anchored around her philosophy of holistic family wellbeing which informs the very existence of her concurrent foundation, which advocates for the mental health and wellbeing of family care givers, especially women who most often bear the invisible burden of caring for loved ones with chronic illnesses.

Shaped through extensive work in clinical research supporting various drug development programs and clinical trials in the United States with leading biopharmaceutical organisations, Ese’s global outlook is brought to bear on her current engagement as a healthcare executive, innovator and provider.

While the country continues to bleed effusively with young healthcare professionals leaving the country in droves, she has come to set up a healthcare and diagnostic center in the nation’s capital, with a view to providing sustainable, patient-centered solutions that address critical gaps in healthcare access.

“The ongoing brain drain of medical personnel from Nigeria is a symptom of deeper systemic neglect, particularly in areas such as workforce support, infrastructure, and professional fulfillment,” she tells Vanguard. “Healthcare professionals are not leaving solely for better pay; they are leaving for environments where they are valued, equipped, and empowered to deliver quality care. The antidote lies in building a health system that prioritises its people. I believe retention starts with investment in infrastructure, competitive compensation, continuous training, and, crucially, mental health support for caregivers and professionals alike”.

As an advocate for holistic wellness within families, Ese believes true healthcare must extend beyond treating the individual patient but must support the entire family ecosystem.

“When a loved one is managing a chronic illness, the emotional, psychological, and social impact is most deeply felt by family caregivers, particularly women who bear the weight of care while sacrificing their own well-being. Holistic wellness, to me, means recognising and addressing this interconnected reality.”

This is the thinking behind her Silver Cross Living Well Empowerment Foundation, which supports her underserved clients and focuses on empowering caregivers with the tools they need to thrive through counselling, mental health support, education, and structured community networks.

According to her: “When caregivers are well-supported, families are more resilient, and patients experience better outcomes. Holistic wellness is not just a model; it is a movement that ensures healing, dignity, and sustainability for every member of the care journey.”

For an innovative professional with a strong research background, Ese has not missed on the gains and potentials of artificial intelligence. For her, AI and other technological advances are already impacting healthcare in the short term. “AI and emerging technologies are no longer the future of healthcare; they are reshaping it right now. From telemedicine to AI-powered diagnostics, we are already seeing how technology can enhance access, reduce delays, and inform decision-making, particularly in resource-constrained environments like Nigeria. These tools are proving vital in extending care to underserved populations and easing the load on our overstretched medical workforce.For family caregivers, technology is also unlocking new forms of support. Mobile health apps, AI-driven mental health tools, and virtual peer networks are creating access to information, connection, and relief at the tap of a button.

“With healthcare facilities becoming more and more painfully inadequate, Ese is a believer in the leverage of collaborations. She told Vanguard: “When I speak about building bridges and expanding networks in healthcare, I am referring to creating systems of shared strength where caregivers, professionals, and communities are no longer siloed but connected and supported. Family caregivers remain invisible in most healthcare conversations. We offer tailored counselling, caregiver training, support groups, and peer networks that help break the isolation of the caregiving journey. We also advocate for policy changes and workplace inclusion that better support women in balancing care and careers. At its core, our foundation is about creating a more inclusive healthcare culture.”

With the economic situation in the country coupled with the brain drain, Ese believes ensuring healthcare access for underserved populations in the face of economic hardship and brain drain requires adaptive, community-led, and technology-driven solutions.

“Technology and telemedicine are also critical. By connecting remote patients to medical professionals through virtual platforms, we bridge access gaps and reduce dependency on overburdened urban hospitals. Ultimately, cross-sector collaboration among governments, private enterprises, and mission-driven organisations is crucial for pooling resources and amplifying impact.

“This is why we also champion the emotional and economic wellbeing of women caregivers, who form a vital yet invisible pillar of healthcare. If we want our talent to stay, we must create a culture of respect, resilience, and reward within the system. A thriving healthcare workforce is not a luxury; it is the backbone of national development,” she said.