Five ISWAP commanders killed in Borno, Yobe – Military source

No fewer than five suspected field commanders of an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were reportedly killed in an overnight operation by combined military forces in the North-east.

A reliable military source who pleaded anonymity in Maiduguri told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the suspected terrorists were killed by troops from Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) during repelling multiple coordinated terrorist attacks in Borno and Yobe.

The source described the operation as the biggest blow against the terrorists this year, adding that dozens of terrorists were also neutralised during fierce battles that lasted several hours.

“The death of the five commanders marked a significant setback for ISWAP’s command and tactical operations in the North East.

“These commanders led the latest failed offensive from multiple fronts, deploying RPGs, anti-aircraft guns, and suicide bombers in a bid to overrun our locations. But they were overwhelmed by combined ground and air counter-assaults,” the source said.

The source further identified the slain commanders as Ari Kolo (Munzir Abbagajiri), Ya Muhammad (from Dosula), Abu Aisha (from Abba Gajiri), Hamzalah (Qaid at Gambo Gege and Faruk villages), and Abu Rijal (from Dosula).

The source said that the suspected slain commanders were killed during simultaneous clashes in Dikwa, Mafa, Gajibo, and Katarko areas of Borno and Yobe.

The source further said that the slain commanders were behind previous deadly ambushes on troops, drone-enabled IED attacks, and assaults on Forward Operating Bases along the Dikwa–Gajibo corridor.

However, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer of OPHK, said in a statement that the terrorists had launched simultaneous attacks around midnight, targeting troop locations in Dikwa, Mafa, and Katarko, but were repelled.

Uba said that the elimination of “these top figures had degraded ISWAP’s field leadership and disrupted their command network.”

He said that the troops recovered 38 AK-47 rifles, seven PKT machine guns, five RPG tubes, two GPMGs, hand grenades, and thousands of rounds of assorted ammunition.

