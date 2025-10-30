Five Enugu, one Plateau reps defect to APC

….cite alignment with Governor Mbah’s vision

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Five members of the House of Representatives on Thursday formally announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers include Hon. Nnolim John Nnaji (Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency), Rep. Anayo Onwuegbu (Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency), Rep. Oke Martins (Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani Federal Constituency), Rep. Obetta Mark Chidiebere (Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency), and Hon. Dennis Nnamdi Agbo (Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency).

They were joined by Hon. Daniel Asama, who represents Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in Plateau State, also announcing his defection from the Labour Party (LP) to the APC during plenary.

Announcing the move on behalf of the Enugu caucus, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji said the decision was guided by a collective resolve to align with Enugu State Governor Peter Ndubisi Mbah, whom he described as a visionary leader committed to transforming the state and connecting it to the national development agenda.

“Today, we stand before you filled with joy, conviction, and purpose,” Nnaji declared. “With your blessing and in line with our collective decision to stand firmly with our visionary Governor, Dr Barrister Peter Ndubisi Mbah, we formally announce our defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

According to him, the defection marks “a bold step into the future”, aimed at repositioning Nkanu East and West and indeed the entire Enugu State for greater participation in national politics and governance.

“For too long, our dear Enugu State has remained in opposition, watching from the sidelines as others shaped the destiny of our nation and accessed opportunities that could have transformed our people’s lives. That era is over,” he said. “We refuse to remain spectators when we can be key players in Nigeria’s progress.”

Nnaji explained that joining the APC would enable the lawmakers to attract more federal presence, infrastructure projects, and youth empowerment initiatives to their constituencies.

He also commended Governor Mbah for his “courage, foresight, and leadership”, noting that his administration has inspired confidence and progress in Enugu State.

“This decision wasn’t made on impulse,” Nnaji emphasised. “It comes from deep reflection and a burning desire to see our people rise above limits and take their rightful place in the national spotlight.”

He called for unity across political divides, stressing that politics should be a tool for service, not division.

“Politics should never divide us; it should empower us to serve our people better,” he said. “We will continue to defend your interests, attract development, and ensure that every corner of Nkanu East and West and indeed all of Enugu feels the impact of good governance.”

Concluding his remarks, Nnaji described the defection as “the dawn of a new era” for Enugu State.

“Today, we open the gates of a new dawn, a dawn of hope, inclusion, and prosperity,” he said. “A dawn where Enugu State takes her rightful place in the story of Nigeria’s progress.”