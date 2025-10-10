Fitness and unity are crucial to troop readiness – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has emphasised the importance of physical and mental fitness, alongside inter-agency collaboration, in enhancing the military’s operational effectiveness and readiness.

Musa, represented by Chief of Defence Policy and Plans AVM Sayo Olatunde, said this during the 2025 Armed Forces and Security Agencies Route March on Friday in Abuja.

He said physical and mental fitness sharpened alertness, boosted endurance, and improved decision-making under pressure, traits he described as essential in today’s complex and evolving security environment.

According to him, physically fit and mentally alert personnel are better equipped to perform tasks with accuracy and resilience amid contemporary threats and demanding operational conditions.

Musa added that the route march built mental and physical stamina while symbolising unity, strength, and discipline among personnel of the Armed Forces and other participating security agencies.

He stressed that teamwork, mutual respect, and collaboration among security forces were crucial to maintaining peace, order, and national stability across all regions of the country.

“This exercise reminds us that we operate as one united force, committed to shared values of peace, cohesion, and discipline,” the CDS said.

Musa hailed the synergy shown during the march, urging security agencies to extend such cooperation to real-time operations, especially in joint missions and intelligence sharing.

He emphasised that trust, teamwork, and mutual respect were essential in tackling Nigeria’s complex security threats and achieving lasting peace and national development.

“As guardians of our nation’s sovereignty, our unseen sacrifices underpin Nigeria’s continued stability,” Musa said, commending the dedication of personnel nationwide.

He encouraged all security operatives to remain loyal, patriotic, and resilient, stating that Nigeria’s present challenges demanded renewed unity and unwavering commitment to duty.

Musa also called for security agencies to integrate the lessons of the exercise into everyday operations, planning, and strategy, highlighting unity and cooperation as vital success factors.

Reaffirming commitment, he assured that the Armed Forces remained dedicated to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensuring national peace and stability.

Speaking after the event, Olatunde reiterated that combat effectiveness heavily relied on physical and mental preparedness among troops across all arms of service.

He stated that without strong physical and mental health, no soldier could function optimally, stressing the route march was critical for readiness and maintaining high operational standards. (NAN)