First Lady commissions 100-bed health facility in Gombe

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has commissioned a 100-bed health facility named after her in Gombe State.

The health facility is named Senator Oluremi Tinubu Maternal and Child Specialist Hospital.

While commissioning the project, the President wife reiterated that healthcare, especially maternal and child health, is at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

She commended stakeholders in the health sector and urged them to ensure that every Nigerian child has a healthy start in life, adding that no mother should die while birthing life.

The First Lady in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, was quoted as saying: “The commissioning of this hospital is not just the unveiling of a building; it is the opening of doors to life, to hope, and to a healthier future for our mothers and our children.

“Healthcare, especially maternal and child health, is at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to ensure that every Nigerian child has a healthy start in life, and that no mother dies while birthing life.

“It is my belief that this facility will provide quality healthcare services, reduce maternal and infant mortality, and bring relief to families in Gombe State and beyond”.

She appreciated efforts of the Office of Sustainable Development Goals for building the hospital and for all their hard work in achieving the SDGs in Nigeria.

“As we commission this hospital today, I encourage all stakeholders, medical professionals, community leaders, and citizens to ensure that it serves its noble purpose with excellence, compassion, and integrity”, she said.

The First Lady also commissioned the ultra-modern New College of Nursing and Midwifery, Gombe and took time to interact with the student who were excited and grateful for her presence.