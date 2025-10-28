FIRS brings stakeholders together in Abuja to drive new tax era

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to building a transparent, inclusive, and technology-driven tax system as it leads Nigeria’s transition into a new era of tax administration, one designed to strengthen the economy and make compliance easier for everyone.

Through its Emerging Taxpayers’ Group (ETG), the Service on Tuesday hosted the Abuja edition of the 2025 Emerging Taxpayers’ Tax Clinic at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre & Suites (NACCAS), Asokoro.

The event drew an impressive turnout, both in person and online, with hundreds of taxpayers, professionals, and institutional partners participating.

Themed ‘Tax Clinic for Tax Clarity: Transitioning into NRS,’ the session built on the success of the earlier Lagos edition and further advanced FIRS’s nationwide drive to deepen taxpayer education and strengthen stakeholder engagement.

In his keynote address, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, said the ongoing reforms are guided by transparency, fairness, and trust, and are aimed at simplifying Nigeria’s tax processes while boosting public confidence in government revenue systems.

“This Tax Clinic is not just a programme; it is a bridge between the government and the governed; policy and people. Our reforms are designed to simplify compliance, reduce bottlenecks, and build trust with taxpayers. A modern revenue system can only thrive on fairness, empathy, and collaboration,” Dr Adedeji said.

He noted that FIRS’s goal is to create a modern, empathetic, and efficient tax system aligned with global best practices and capable of supporting Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

The Abuja Tax Clinic provided participants with hands-on guidance on navigating the new tax landscape, particularly the transition into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

The initiative is part of FIRS’s nationwide sensitisation on the four new Tax Reform Acts: the Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act.

Together, these Acts represent a major shift in Nigeria’s fiscal framework, simplifying administration, harmonising systems across all levels of government, and placing taxpayers at the heart of policy and implementation.

The event also featured expert presentations, service desks, and an interactive panel session where participants received real-time assistance on registration, filing, dispute resolution, and incentives under the new framework.

Key institutional partners included the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Joint Tax Board (JTB), Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

Professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) also took part, providing hands-on support through their service desks.

To ensure inclusivity, FIRS introduced multilingual outreach campaigns in English, Pidgin English, Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo, extending the Tax Clinic’s reach to taxpayers at the grassroots level. The Service said this approach highlights its commitment to fairness, accessibility, and a more human-centred tax culture in Nigeria.