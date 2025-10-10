FIFA WCQ: Live updates: Lesotho 0-1 Nigeria

65′

Lookman is booked for his reaction after being subject to a cheeky late tackle from Matlabe, who is down in a heap.

63′

How on Earth is it still only 1-0! Osimhen races away and chips the keeper, but hits the post. A melee in the box ensues and Simon sees a shot blocked off the line.

63′

Arokodare is withdrawn, and on comes Jerome Adams.

61′

Ndidi meets Simon’s cross with a header, but it flies well off target.

60′

Iwobi lets fly with a half-volley from the edge of the box — it takes a slight touch from Moerane and whistles just over the bar.

59′

Controversy here as Ndidi is brought down in the box. It looks a clear penalty, but the referee waves play on.

54′ GOAL! Lesotho 0-1 Nigeria | Troost-Ekong



Troost-Ekong steps up in place of regular taker Osimhen and calmly slots the penalty into the bottom-right corner to give Nigeria the lead.

53′

PENALTY TO NIGERIA! Mkwanazi handles the ball inside the box, and the Super Eagles have a golden chance to break the deadlock.

51′

Brief stoppage as Lesotho goalkeeper Moerane receives treatment after going down injured.

51′

Big chance for Arokodare, who stretches to meet Lookman’s cross but can’t quite get the decisive touch to turn it in.

50′

A Nigerian forward goes down in the box, but the referee is unmoved — no penalty given.

48′

Elsewhere, both South Africa and Benin’s games remain goalless, meaning a draw here wouldn’t be disastrous for Nigeria — at least for now.

47′

Lively start to the second half from both sides. Nigeria know they must win to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

46′

Lesotho 0-0 Nigeria — and we’re back underway!

HT — Lesotho 0-0 Nigeria

Deadlocked at the break.

45+1′

Arokodare rises to meet the corner but sends his header well wide of the target.

45′

One minute of added time to end the half, with Nigeria pushing for a breakthrough from a corner.

43′

It’s been a flat affair so far — dull enough that the commentator has resorted to discussing the quality of the pitch.

41′

Lesotho break forward at pace, working the ball into Nigeria’s box. Jane tries his luck from the edge of the area but sends his effort sailing high into the stands.

37′

Lookman does well to find Osimhen in the box, but his half-hearted bicycle kick fails to trouble the Lesotho keeper.

36′

Osimhen gets on the end of a cross, but his header is comfortably saved by Moerane.

36′

Lesotho threaten at the other end, but the cross into the box is just too high for Motebang to reach.

34′

Tempers flare as Motebang appears to pull Bassey’s hair. The Fulham defender is furious, but the referee settles things with only a warning.

32′

Nigeria are finding it difficult to break Lesotho down. Their long balls over the top have mostly gone astray, while the hosts’ low block is frustrating their short passing play.

30′

Another Nigerian attack breaks down as Osimhen’s header across goal is cleared by the Lesotho defence.

28′

A brief scare for Nigeria as Nwabali goes down after a tangle with Bassey off the ball, but the referee waves play on. Moerane rushes out to clear at the other end.

27′

Frustration showing for Nigeria — Ndidi looks short of passing options as the Super Eagles struggle to find any attacking rhythm.

24′

Sloppy from Iwobi, who carelessly sends a pass straight into touch from midfield, bringing Nigeria’s attack to an abrupt end.



22′

The resulting corner comes to nothing, drowned out by the steady drone of vuvuzelas from the stands.



21′

Lesotho push forward but waste possession with an overhit cross-field ball to Malane. Nigeria quickly launch a counter and win a corner.



19′

Lookman drifts in from the left, skipping past a defender, but tries one trick too many and loses the ball in midfield.

17′

Bassey goes up for an aerial challenge and lands awkwardly after a clash with Jane. He looks to be in some discomfort but manages to get back on his feet and continue.



15′

Lookman sends a long ball into the Lesotho box, forcing Moerane into a moment of panic under pressure from Osimhen. The goalkeeper just about clears his lines.

13′

Iwobi takes a shot from nearly 30 yards out, but it’s a comfortable save for Moerane.

11′

Lookman whips in a fine cross for Arokodare, whose header drifts narrowly over the bar.

8′

Nigeria have started brightly, dominating possession and keeping Lesotho camped in their own half. The hosts are holding on, but only just.

6′

Osimhen times his run perfectly and races in behind, but the flag goes up for offside. Replays show he was actually onside: unfortunately, there’s no VAR to overturn the decision.



5′

Onyemaechi threads a clever pass to Iwobi inside the box. The midfielder rounds the keeper but can’t keep the ball in play as it rolls out for a goal kick.

2 ‘

Osimhen breaks down the flank but his cross is intercepted before reaching Arokodare.



1′

The stands aren’t full, but the home fans in attendance are creating plenty of noise, filling the air with the sound of vuvuzelas as the game gets underway.

KICK-OFF!

We’re off!

——————————————————————————————————————–

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face Lesotho in a must-win clash as the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup near a dramatic finish.

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C, trailing leaders Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa by three points.

Both sides are separated only by goal difference. With only the nine group winners guaranteed automatic qualification for next summer’s World Cup, and four best runners-up heading to the play-offs, every point now counts.

The group was thrown wide open after FIFA docked South Africa three points for fielding a suspended player against Lesotho in March, reigniting Nigeria’s hopes of securing a World Cup berth after missing out on Qatar 2022.

Striker Victor Osimhen returns to lead the line for the Super Eagles after missing last month’s draw against South Africa due to injury. Nigeria must secure victory in Polokwane to keep their qualification dreams alive

Confirmed Line-ups

Nigeria XI: Nwabali, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Osayi-Samuel, Iwobi, Ndidi, Boniface, Lookman, Aina, Osimhen.

Lesotho XI: Mkhwanazi, Toloane, Rapuleng, Motebang, Ts’otleho, Matlabe, Moerane, Malane, Matsua, Makhele, Mokokoane.

Vanguard News