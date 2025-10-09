2026 FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles hunt Lesotho’s Crocodiles for three points

By Emmanuel Okogba

Africa’s top stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, will spearhead Nigeria’s push for maximum points when the Super Eagles face the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday evening.

The match marks the penultimate round of qualifiers, with Nigeria in a must-win situation as they chase a spot at the global showpiece. The Super Eagles currently trail Group C leaders Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa by three points.

Victory against Lesotho is vital to keep Nigeria’s qualification hopes alive before their final home game against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Head coach Eric Chelle will be without several key players due to injury, including defender Ola Aina, who was injured during the clash against South Africa in Bloemfontein. Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika, and Cyriel Dessers are also unavailable.

However, the return of Osimhen – who missed the Bafana Bafana fixture through injury – is a major boost for the team. Alongside Lookman and Moses Simon, the prolific trio that starred at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will reunite in attack.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is expected to retain his spot between the posts, with captain William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, and Zaidu Sanusi among those competing for places in defence.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf, and Christantus Uche are available for selection, while the forward line will be led by Osimhen, Lookman, and Simon. Other attacking options include Samuel Chukwueze, Terem Moffi, Tolu Arokodare, and Jerome Akor Adams.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, will be looking to bounce back strongly and keep their qualification campaign alive ahead of a decisive final fixture in Uyo.

Nigeria Squad to Face Lesotho in Polokwane

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adebayo Adeleye (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Semi Ajayi (Hull City, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Benjamin Frederick (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey); Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace, England)

Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Tolu Arokodare (Wolves, England); Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain)