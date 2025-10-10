FG launches national digital trustmark to repose trust in online transactions

Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Alhaji Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

On Thursday in Abuja, the Federal Government inaugurated a National Digital Trustmark, a platform designed to provide a verifiable certification mechanism and a badge of trust for e-commerce and other online platforms nationwide.

It was inaugurated during a joint news conference by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The initiative is expected to curb online fraud, identity theft, scamming, and forgery, thereby ensuring trust, competitiveness, integrity, and confidence in Nigeria’s online and digital business platforms.

Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General, NITDA, said the trustmark had become necessary following global concerns over online business activities of Nigerians.

Inuwa also said it would strengthen consumer confidence, promote fair competition and elevate Nigerian businesses to global standards.

“It is sad for Nigerians to be classified as scammers and fraudsters, especially in relation to how online businesses are conducted.

“There are times citizens will make payments for goods online only to be blocked thereafter, or cases where whatever they purchased online is not delivered according to specifications.

“The trustmark will be in the form of a security seal granted by NITDA for certification and authentication of online or digital business outfits.

“The security seal will be embossed on the platforms, letter heads and pages for authentication and identification as true registered companies or entities operating in Nigeria with at least one known office,” he said.

He further said the initiative, though not compulsory, would come with charges depending on the size of the business organisation and its area of specialisation.

The initiative, he said, would be facilitated by the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) and the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACIMMA).

According to him, the trustmark digital certification would be renewed annually to ensure transparency and accountability of the entire process.

He said both the public and private sectors with online businesses would be eligible for the security seal.

President of NACIMMA, Mr. Jani Ibrahim, stated that the seal marked a major step towards building a safer, more trusted, and globally competitive digital economy for Nigeria.

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Digital Economy Trade Group, Mr Suleiman Audu.

He assured that NACIMMA, in collaboration with other stakeholders, would ensure seamless implementation of the policy, saying that it would be devoid of bureaucratic bottlenecks and other impediments.

Mr. Chinedu Albert, GIZ Nigeria Consultant and Public Policy Expert, commended the initiative, saying Nigeria’s e-commerce market, currently valued at 13 billion dollars, represented only 0.55 percent of the 27 trillion dollars global market.

‎“The Digital Trustmark directly addresses this challenge because it aligns with the African Continental Digital Trade Protocol, which requires member states to establish mutual trust mechanisms.

“This initiative will also strengthen Nigerian MSMEs’ competitiveness in global trade,” Albert said.

Vanguard News