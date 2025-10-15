Federal lawmaker empowers over 100 teachers, donates N10m to debate winners in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Rep. Jeremiah Umaru (APC, Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency) has trained over 100 secondary and primary school teachers across the 35 electoral wards of his constituency to enhance their skills and improve performance in schools.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State, Umaru said the initiative is part of his broader blueprint to invest in and promote the education sector.

The training focused on school administration, integrating Information Communication Technology (ICT) into teaching and learning, effective school leadership, financial management in schools, and addressing issues like drug abuse affecting student performance. Umaru pledged to continue the training and expand it to all teachers in the constituency.

In addition, Umaru donated over N10 million in cash prizes to winners of the second edition of the secondary school debate competition, organized for students across the 35 electoral wards of the constituency.

Umaru commended the students for their confidence, composure, and articulation during the debates and appreciated teachers for grooming the students academically and morally. He emphasized that the competition aimed to create networks among students, enhance public speaking skills, and expose them to best practices.

“The network they built today will support their academic pursuits and strengthen their public speaking skills for future aspirations,” he said, noting the competition provided a platform for peer review among students from government and private schools.

The lawmaker presented prizes to winning schools, best speakers, and consolation awards to all participating schools: Shepherd International College, Akwanga – Overall winner: N1 million and five laptops. Government Science Secondary School, Wamba – First runner-up: N700,000 and three laptops

Our Lady of Fatima College, Ogba, Nasarawa-Eggon – Second runner-up: N500,000 and two laptops

For individual speakers: Best speaker: N500,000 and one laptop, Second speaker: N250,000 and one laptop, Third speaker: N150,000 and one laptop.

Additionally, the remaining 32 participating schools each received N200,000 and educational materials.

Umaru pledged to continue initiating programs to empower his constituents and support education and youth development in the constituency.