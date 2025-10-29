FCT schools emerge national champions at 2025 VIA Safe Mobility Awards

…Young Nigerians lead charge for safer school journeys

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shone brightly at the 2025 VIA Programme for Safe Mobility National Awards, as Government Secondary School, Orozo, was crowned national champion, while Army Day Secondary School, Asokoro, placed third. Government Girls Secondary School, Orominieke, Rivers State, took second place.

The VIA Programme, implemented by GreenLight Initiative with support from the TotalEnergies Foundation, in collaboration with TotalEnergies Nigeria and the NNPC, empowers students to become advocates for safe and sustainable mobility. Since its launch in May 2025, it has reached over 600 students across 30 public schools in Lagos, Rivers, and the FCT.

At the national finals in Lagos, students showcased creative road safety projects through drama, poetry, and art, addressing risks faced by schoolchildren on their daily journeys. As national champions, Government Secondary School, Orozo, will represent Nigeria at the Regional VIA Finals in November 2025, competing with schools from Madagascar, Morocco, and Malawi for a spot in the Global Finals in Paris.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to promoting safer mobility for schoolchildren and empowering young Nigerians.

He praised the winning teams for their “unique problem-solving spirit” and pledged continued support for youth-focused educational initiatives.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also commended TotalEnergies and GreenLight Initiative for fostering road safety awareness through youth engagement.

Deputy Corps Marshal Pauline Olaye, representing the Corps Marshal, highlighted that the initiative aligns with the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety (2021–2030) and Nigeria’s Road Safety Strategy (NRSS 2021–2030), emphasizing that “every positive action, no matter how small, contributes to saving lives.”

GreenLight Initiative’s Communications Lead, Patience Agabi, lauded participating students for their creativity and leadership, noting that the VIA Programme is nurturing a new generation of young Nigerians committed to safer, more inclusive mobility across Africa.