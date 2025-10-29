Fasoranti to S’West Governors: Partisan rivalries weakened Yoruba unity, slowed development

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela, Akure

The National Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has lamented that years of partisan rivalry have weakened Yoruba solidarity and hindered development across the South West region.

Fasoranti spoke in Akure during a South West Regional Summit, a citizen–government interactive town hall session with ministers, governors, and top federal officials.

Represented by former Afenifere Secretary-General, Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Fasoranti urged South West political leaders to rise above party divisions and return to the region’s founding ideals of unity, welfarism, and progressive governance.

He emphasized that Yoruba political tradition was built on people-centred leadership and social welfare, saying the region must reconnect with these values to drive inclusive growth.

“Party politics must never again divide or weaken Yoruba solidarity,” Fasoranti said. “I have seen brothers refuse to greet each other because they belong to different parties. Development projects have been abandoned, not for lack of merit, but because they were initiated by a rival party. This must end. Development has no party.”

He reminded leaders that Yoruba politics is historically rooted in welfarism, not imported ideology, and that true governance must prioritize citizens’ welfare.

“Every child must have access to quality education and healthcare, not as privilege but as a right. Every youth must have a fair path to employment or entrepreneurship, and every community must enjoy basic infrastructure — roads, water, and electricity,” he said.

Fasoranti charged governors, ministers, and lawmakers from the region to collaborate across party lines, share innovations, and pursue joint projects that would transform the South West’s economy and social wellbeing.

He also urged ministers representing the region in the federal cabinet to advocate for policies and programmes that advance the people’s welfare, stressing that political leaders should compete on who delivers better governance, not party loyalty.

“Stop competing over party labels. Compete over who builds more schools, creates more jobs, and provides better healthcare,” he said.

Calling for renewed unity, Fasoranti reaffirmed Afenifere’s commitment to justice, equity, and good governance in Yoruba land. He appealed to all stakeholders to place the people’s welfare above political interests and to reject divisive politics and misinformation.

“Let this summit mark the beginning of a new era where Yoruba leaders speak with one voice on development, collaborate across party lines, and put unity above division,” he added.

Dignitaries at the event included Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Chairman, Southwest Governors’ Forum), Ogun Deputy Governor Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Gboyega Oyetola, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Afenifere Leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Bisi Akande, Olusola Oke, SAN, traditional rulers, and other notable Yoruba leaders.