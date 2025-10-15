Faces of hope: How ACE-6 project restores life, dignity of beneficiaries

… Strengthens Nigeria’s HIV fight

By Chioma Obinna

When Ajayi, a commercial bus driver in Lagos, first received his HIV diagnosis, his world seemed to collapse. For weeks, he avoided treatment out of fear and confusion. “I thought it was a death sentence,” he recalled quietly. “But when I finally came to the clinic in Ajeromi, they welcomed me like family.” lightning

For Preye, a 28-year-old mother of two in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa, the challenge was different. “I used to travel by canoe for hours just to test,” she said. “Then one day, the health team came to our village. When they found I was positive, they started me on drugs the same day.”

Also, Osas, a 34-year-old tailor from Ikpoba-Okha in Edo State, used to miss clinic appointments because of distance and cost. “Before, I used to skip my drugs. Now, a case manager brings them to me. I don’t feel forgotten.”

Their stories are among thousands of lives transformed by the Accelerating Control for the HIV Epidemic (ACE-6) project, a five-year initiative funded by USAID and implemented by Heartland Alliance for Human Needs and Human Rights (HALG), in partnership with Pathfinder International, KNCV Nigeria, and others.

Operating across 37 Local Government Areas (LGAs) — 11 in Lagos, 8 in Bayelsa, and 18 in Edo — the project has reshaped Nigeria’s HIV response, combining technology, community engagement, and compassion to reach those often left behind.

Nation still in the fight

Nigeria carries one of the world’s largest HIV burdens, with an estimated 1.8 million people living with the virus as of 2024, according to UNAIDS. While national prevalence has dropped to 1.3 percent, states like Lagos (1.4 percent), Edo (1.8 percent), and Bayelsa (1.3 percent) continue to face pockets of high transmission driven by limited access, stigma, and mobility challenges.

By 2025, ACE-6 had facilitated 2.17 million HIV tests, initiated 34,264 new clients on antiretroviral therapy (ART), and achieved a 96 percent viral suppression rate.

Over 29,000 individuals are now on Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), while 30,000 women have been screened for cervical cancer — lifesaving numbers that reflect the programme’s reach.

Digital lifeline

Ajayi’s clinic enrolled him in LAMIS Plus, a digital tracking platform introduced under ACE-6. It stores electronic medical records, enabling health workers to monitor treatment and send timely reminders for medication refills.

“Before, test results took weeks,” Ajayi said. “Now, I get updates quickly on my phone. They even call to check on me.”

Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, said the project revolutionised HIV care management.

“Through LAMIS Plus, we improved data quality, reduced client waiting time, and strengthened follow-up care,” Ogboye told Vanguard.

“We’re integrating HIV services into our health insurance scheme to sustain these gains.”

Behind those figures are thousands whose ability to live and work depends on reliable care and swift laboratory results. What once took 30 days for viral load confirmation now takes just three — thanks to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, the technical hub serving Lagos, Bayelsa, and Edo.

Mr. Blessing Osazee Airiagbonbu, Director of Laboratory Services at NIMR, said ACE-6 was instrumental in transforming the institute’s testing infrastructure.

“We reduced viral load testing turnaround from 30 days to three,” he said. “That’s a lifesaving change. Patients get results quickly and stay adherent.”

He described NIMR as “a Mecca of innovation,” hosting visits from global health stakeholders.

“ACE-6 showed that mentorship, capacity building, and private partnerships are the way forward,” he added.

Healing beyond the river

In Bayelsa, where communities are separated by winding creeks and mangrove swamps, HIV care once seemed unreachable. Through boat-clinic outreach, ACE-6 brought testing and treatment to isolated settlements, integrating gender-based violence (GBV) response and access-to-justice services for vulnerable women.

The Director of Public Health, Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Jones Stow, told Vanguard that the initiative changed the state’s HIV response.

“We shifted from facility-only testing to community outreach,” he said. “Integrating GBV response made our services more holistic — especially for women and young people.”

But he warned that long-term success depends on government funding.

“Sustainability depends on domestic financing. We must institutionalise outreach and logistics so services don’t end when donor funding stops,” he said.

Sustaining the gains in Edo

In Edo State, ACE-6 operates in 18 LGAs, emphasising Differentiated Service Delivery (DSD) — taking HIV care closer to communities through home refills and community testing.

Also in an interview, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. S.O. Ehinarimwian said the project strengthened data systems, sample logistics, and health worker capacity.

“It aligned HIV services with national policies, integrating TB/HIV, PMTCT, and cervical cancer screening,” he noted.

The Edo State HIV/AIDS and STI Coordinator, Dr. Eguasa Driscoe Owen credited the project for introducing biometric verification and genealogical testing to improve client tracking.

“We use biometrics because clients often move across states,” he said. “Testing partners, family members, and children ensures we don’t miss anyone.”

He added that consistent training, steady test-kit supply, and better client linkage improved retention and adherence.

One life at a time

Across Lagos, Bayelsa, and Edo, ACE-6 has not only improved systems but restored dignity to thousands of Nigerians living with HIV.

Ajayi now drives his bus again, proudly keeping his clinic card in his pocket. Preye counsels other women in her riverside village.

Osas stitches bright fabrics, confident in her health and her future.

Their stories embody what data alone cannot show — that behind every statistic is a person whose life has been transformed by access, empathy, and innovation.

Just as Mr. Blessing of NIMR said: “ACE-6 proved that when science meets compassion, the fight against HIV becomes not just winnable but human.”