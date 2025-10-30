Ex-Deputy Gov Omobayo writes IG over threats of arrest by Edo government

Omobayo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER Deputy Governor of Edo State, Marvellous Omobayo, has written to the Inspector General of Police over an ultimatum by the Edo State government that he should return official properties still in his possession or risk arrest.

The former deputy governor is also contesting the state government referring to him as an illegal deputy as he said the issues surrounding his tenure as the deputy governor is currently before the Court of Appeal and urged the State to wait for the outcome Appeal Court declare is term as illegal.

Omobayo stated this in a letter dated October 28, 2025, addressed to the Inspector General of Police and copied Edo State Commissioner of Police, Director General, Department of State Services and the National Security Adviser, which was made available to Vanguard in Benin City said that he is entitled to all benefits he is currently enjoying as a former Deputy Governor of Edo State pending the determination of his appeal as he said no court has made any order touching on his benefits and entitlements.

Recall the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua in a issued a one-week ultimatum to Omobayo to return all government property and assets still in his possession and declaring his stay in office or risk arrest.

Part of the letter read, “The above referenced press release dated 28 October, 2025 wherein the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor purported to issue a one-week ultimatum to the undersigned (Omobayo) to return state owned property.

“The press release refers to the undersigned as “…former illegitimate deputy governor, Mr. Godwin Omobayo…” and threatens “…to direct the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to effect his arrest…”.

“Kindly note that the issue of the legitimacy or otherwise of tenure of the undersigned as Deputy Governor of Edo State from April to November 2024 which was categorically commented upon the said press release is the subject matter of an Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/856/2024 which is pending before the Court of Appeal, Abuja from the Judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja delivered on 17th July, 2024 in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/478/2024.

“Please note that the subject matter of the appeal is “subjudice” and in addition, there is a pending application for stay of execution of the trial court’s judgment and for injunction pending the determination of the appeal before the Court of Appeal.

He continued, “For your ease of reference. These processes confirm that the Inspector General of Police is a party to the suit and the pending appeal.

“It is only the court (in this instance the Court of Appeal) which can validly pronounce on the legitimacy or otherwise of my tenure as deputy governor of Edo State and it is only right that the Nigerian Police Force refrain from being instigated to take actions that are capable of being interpreted as contemptuous of the court or calculated to bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

“Please note that it will be unlawful for a party to a pending appeal to resort to self help by deploying thugs to overreach a court in respect of a matter awaiting judicial resolution or instigate the police to engage in actions capable of interfering with the constitutional function of the judiciary. This will amount to contempt of court and will attract severe consequences.

“All concerned are advised to await the outcome of the matters in court before taking any action in respect of the subject matter of the suit/appeal.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I remain entitled to all benefits I am enjoying as a former Deputy Governor of Edo State pending the determination of the appeal and no court has made any order touching on my benefits and entitlements.

“I am certain sir, that you will not allow the Police Force to be used to perpetrate illegality.”