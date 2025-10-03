EU mission seeks constitutional, judicial reforms ahead of 2027

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The European Union Election Observation Mission, EU EOM, has called for judicial and constitutional reforms in Nigeria, ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mr Barry Andrews, a member of the European Parliament, who also headed the EU Mission to the 2023 general elections, led the EU EOM delegation and spoke during a visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

This came as chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, also called on the National Assembly to expedite action on review and passage of electoral reforms, warning that uncertainty over the legal framework could disrupt preparations for the 2027 polls.

The EU EOM delegation visit marks a follow-up assessment on the implementation of recommendations made after Nigeria’s 2023 general election.

In his remarks, Andrews said the mission’s task is to assess the progress made in electoral reforms since the last general elections.

He commended INEC for its cooperation and dedication to strengthening democracy in Nigeria but said some challenges still remain.

“We have noted significant improvements in several areas, though some challenges remain, particularly those requiring judicial, and constitutional reforms which take more time,” he said.

“However, our recommendations are made in line with international standards, which Nigeria and many other countries have committed to. Election observation is part of a global effort to strengthen and support democracy, not only in Africa but also worldwide, including in Europe,” he said.

Delay of electoral reforms worries INEC Chairman

Yakubu made the appeal, when he received the EU EOM delegation, said many of the EU’s

recommendations require legislative amendments, making early action by the National Assembly crucial.

“An early passage of law is critical to our planning for the elections. Uncertainty over the legal framework for the election can unsettle the work of the Commission as election draws nearer,” Yakubu said.

He noted that of the 23 recommendations made by the EU Election Observation Mission in 2023, only eight directly concern INEC, with one classified as priority.

The remaining 15, including five priority recommendations, fall under the responsibilities of the executive, legislature, judiciary, political parties, civil society groups, media, and professional bodies.

Yakubu said INEC has already taken administrative steps to implement its share of the recommendations and was working with relevant stakeholders on cross-cutting issues while awaiting legislative action.

He also disclosed that INEC’s post-election review of the 2023 polls produced 142 recommendations for electoral reform, complementing observer reports.

The INEC boss reassured the EU of Nigeria’s continued commitment to international election observation, announcing that invitations would soon be extended to the EU, Commonwealth, African Union, and ECOWAS for the 2027 polls.

“We believe that the recommendations arising from your observation of our election and electoral process help to improve the quality of our elections and electoral activities,” he said.

Yakubu also commended the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria, EU-SDGN, programme, pledging continued partnership to consolidate electoral integrity.

Calls for electoral, constitutional reforms

It will be recalled that many Nigerians have been calling for sweeping constitutional amendments and electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the centre of the demand is INEC, which many say must be more independent, accountable, and equipped to manage elections transparently.

“We need to strengthen INEC’s autonomy,” said a coalition of civil society stakeholders in a recent Citizens’ Memorandum. They proposed changes to both the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022 to reduce political interference and legal ambiguities.

Among the reforms under discussion are electronic transmission of election results from polling units directly to a central repository, to reduce fraud associated with manual collation; empowering INEC with financial autonomy, giving it prosecutorial powers, and creating an Electoral Offences Tribunal or Commission to handle electoral malpractice; amending the appointment process for INEC leadership to include civil society participation and reduce executive influence.

They also include streamlining judicial adjudication of election disputes to ensure cases are resolved before new office holders are sworn in and making election materials and processes more inclusive, particularly for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

At a recent Electoral Reform Summit held online, prominent figures such as Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and Peter Obi called for direct funding of INEC and for codified use of technology in the new Electoral Act.

Dr. Ezekwesili said: “We need technology. We must now require a code for the use of technology in the new Electoral Act.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Busayo Oke, on his part urged INEC to de-register dormant political parties, averring that many exist only in name and later exploit the system through legal petitions.

The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, has also expressed concern about loopholes in the 2023 elections, despite reforms introduced in the Electoral Act 2022—like BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System), the IREV portal (INEC Result Viewing), and early funding provisions.

SERAP wants details of INEC chair’s appointment

Also, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, recently urged President Bola Tinubu to “urgently disclose details of the selection and appointment process for the successor to Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure as the chairman of INEC, will end in November 2025.”

SERAP urged the President to “disclose the number and names of candidates for INEC chairman and whether the Council of State has been consulted or will be consulted in making the appointment, as constitutionally required.”

It said: “INEC plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s democratic process. Openness and transparency in the selection and appointment process would improve public trust in the commission’s independence and impartiality and citizens’ participation in the electoral process.”

Recall that the Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais’s 2008 Electoral Reform Committee, ERC, report had recommended many of the reforms stakeholders are currently pressing for. These include the appointment of INEC via the NJC (National Judicial Council), financial autonomy, electoral offences tribunal, and more rigorous oversight of political parties.