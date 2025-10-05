ECOWAS Bank’s $268.63m investment package is benefit of TARAVEST – Taraba Govt

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — The Taraba State Government has said the recently secured $268.63 million investment from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is a direct outcome of the state’s International Investment Summit, TARAVEST.

In a statement on Saturday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Policy and Strategic Communications, Nelson Dimas, described the financing package as the largest foreign direct investment attracted by any Nigerian state in 2025.

He explained that the EBID-backed investment, tied to specific developmental projects, is projected to inject over ₦400 billion into the state’s economy.

According to him, “Those who dismissed the summit as an expensive showpiece can now see the credibility it has unlocked for our state. This financing package is not abstract; it is tied directly to projects that speak to the daily needs of our people.”

Dimas listed the key projects to benefit from the investment to include:

10,000-hectare rice farm and state-branded rice mill, designed to reduce food imports and position Taraba as a major player in Nigeria’s rice value chain.

Industrial park with agro-processing and logistics clusters, to stimulate small and medium enterprises (SMEs), cut post-harvest losses, and create sustainable supply chains.

50MW solar power plant, aimed at reducing the state’s energy deficit and boosting competitiveness for business.

He added that Governor Agbu Kefas’ strategy has demonstrated a clear pathway for states to reduce overdependence on federal allocations by leveraging investment opportunities.