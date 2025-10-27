Ebong Ekwere set to exhibit ‘Moment of Mood’

By Onyeka Ezike

Renowned Nigerian sculptor, Ebong Ekwere, is set to make his long-awaited solo exhibition debut with the theme “Moments and Moods.” The two-week event will showcase his finest creative expressions spanning decades of artistry.

The name, Ebong Ekwere, is not strange to lovers of sculpture art. His medium of works with wood and metal represent the striking portraits of Nigerian personages, with specialization in three medium fibber glass, wood craving and pastel works. The exhibition will run from 1 – 14 November 2025, at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The exhibition is curated by Mr. Olorogun Jeff Ajueshi, Founder, Artistic Director and Lead Curator of Thought Pyramid Art Centre Nigeria. The exhibition will feature 16 striking works, including 10 wood carvings, four fiberglass sculptures, and two metal piece as mediums of artistic expression.

Ebong Ekwere, born in 1961, graduated from the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos in 1985 with a Higher National Diploma in Fine Art, majoring in sculpture. With over three decades of practice as a sculptor artist, he makes a return to the Lagos gallery with his amazing craft for his first solo exhibition. He is known for amazing works like the Elegance Woodwork I, II, III, as he uses his works to exaggerate several facets of his figures to achieve rhythm and movement.

Ekwere has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s master carvers, skillfully transforming ordinary logs of wood into evocative forms that speak deeply to human emotions and social realities for over three decades. Beyond wood, he also explores metal, fiberglass and painting as mediums of artistic expression.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the exhibition, Ekwere described the show as “long overdue,” revealing that despite years of active creativity, “Moments and Moods” marks his first-ever solo presentation.

“After decades of working and creating, this is the first time I’m showing my works alone. I must thank Mr. Jeff Ajueshi, who has always encouraged me and made this exhibition a reality. He has been the true catalyst behind this moment,” Ekwere said.

One of the highlighted pieces of the exhibition, titled “Head,” depicts a human figure seemingly in deep anguish, mouth agape, nerves and veins visibly strained in pain. According to Ekwere, the sculpture reflects not only personal emotion but also the collective mood of many Nigerians today.

“Beyond the facial expression, there’s a sense of trauma and pain. The body tries to say, ‘There’s something in me that needs attention.’ It represents what many are going through in our society, from inner struggles to national challenges,” he explained.

A member of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Ekwere emphasized that his works are deeply spiritual and emotionally driven. He said, “All my works are in-depth. Anyone who sees them will know they’re not things I just woke up to do in a day. My spirit was involved. There were challenges, disappointments, but I continued. The theme ‘Moments and Moods’ truly captures my experience and the emotions I poured into these pieces.”

Mr. Ovie Omatsola, Exhibition Director at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, described Ekwere’s work as both raw and rhythmically alive. “When you look closely at ‘Head,’ you can almost feel the person’s agony. What makes Ebong’s work unique is his attention to detail, he doesn’t stop at the face; he extends the emotion through the body. There’s rhythm and exaggeration in his forms that make them come alive,” Omatsola observed.

He added that the exhibition title, “Moments and Moods,” aptly captures the emotional resonance of Ekwere’s art, noting that each piece carries a distinctive energy and identity. He also recounted his experience in secondary school and Yaba College of Technology, while advising young artists to follow their passion and remain resilient in the pursuit of a career in his artistic field.

“When I was young, I was very good at arts, but I didn’t know I would be doing it professionally, although it was flowing very naturally. Passion continued to push me even with the challenges in secondary school and Yaba College of Technology, the discouragement would have made me stop especially in those days at Yaba, but it decided to go for what comes natural. As an artist you must practice, you must get involved in the industry, and it’s not going to be easy, just continue to work, and draw and follow your passion as a young artist,” he noted.

He also described his journey as a marathon, advising younger artists to remain resilient and follow their passion for the art. The exhibition that is open to the public with free entry, according to the artist, promises to be a rare and profound encounter with the moods, emotions, and creative mastery of one of Nigeria’s most creative sculptors.