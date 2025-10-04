E1 World Championship: All-electric powerboat racing kicks off in Lagos

By Dennis Agbo

The Union Internationale Motonautique Sanctioned, all-electric international offshore powerboat racing series (UIM E1 Series) takes off in Lagos today (Saturday).

E1 is an all-electric international offshore powerboat racing series which debuted in Jeddah last year, and is competed by nine teams across selected cities in different countries.

Ahead of the E1 Lagos GP, the pilots tested the waters with their RaceBirds on Thursday, before the qualifying for Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

The Lagos boat racing championship is first in Africa Maritime set to drive discussions on decarbonizing marine transport, foster innovation, and position Nigeria at the forefront of sustainable shipping.

Maritime compliance lawyer, Chinaza Egwuatu, said that it has placed Lagos among notable global waterfront cities such as Monaco, Miami, and Venice.

The E1 Championship, often referred to as the “Formula 1 of the seas,” features “RaceBirds” vessels (hydrofoil electric boats), designed to glide at high speeds with zero emissions.

The teams participating in the Championship include Team Drogba, led by former football icon Didier Drogba, which also features investment from Afreximbank, and Team AlUla, owned by basketball star LeBron James. Other teams, founded by celebrities such as Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki, and Rafael Nadal, are also expected to compete.

“Beyond the thrill of racing, the event sends a powerful message about innovation, sustainability, and the future of maritime transport. For Nigeria’s maritime ecosystem, the championship offers immense opportunities, such as Tourism and Economy,” Egwuatu said.

He noted that with international athletes, fans, sponsors, and media set to arrive, local hotels, restaurants, and the wider hospitality industry will see a significant boost; same as waterfront leisure, from boat clubs to eco-tourism, are also expected to benefit.

Egwuatu stated that as Green Shipping Catalyst, the championship highlights the global shift from fossil fuels to renewable marine transport, opening critical conversations on decarbonizing ferries, barges, and coastal vessels in Nigeria.

“It’s a maritime innovation and investment championship. The event provides a platform for local boat builders, energy companies, and startups to explore electric propulsion, battery storage, and charging infrastructure, while attracting foreign maritime technology investors.

“Policy and Regulation agencies such as NIMASA and the Lagos State Waterways Authority are encouraged to consider clean shipping standards, incentives, and pilot projects so as to boost green marine adoption.

“On knowledge transfer, Nigerian universities and maritime academies could gain new opportunities for research and training collaborations with E1 technology partners, helping to equip seafarers and engineers with skills.

“Hosting the E1 Championship underscores Lagos’ growing profile as a global maritime hub and demonstrates Africa’s readiness to embrace cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable marine transport solutions.

“Special recognition goes to the Lagos state Government; Afreximbank and First bank, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, and other partners whose efforts are making this historic event possible.

“As a maritime compliance lawyer, I view this event not just as a sporting milestone but as a catalyst for Africa’s maritime resurgence, one that connects innovation, sustainability, and economic growth,” Egwuatu said.

With keen focus on Africa’s blue economy, sustainable shipping, and maritime innovation, Egwuatu advised on regulatory compliance, trade facilitation, and the intersection of maritime law with economic development.