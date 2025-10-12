E1 Lagos GP: When speed, style, innovation meet upscale lifestyle

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos, the city of aquatic splendour, lived up to its name in grand fashion as it hosted the historic E1 Lagos Grand Prix, the first-ever all-electric boat race on African waters. Presented by FirstBank of Nigeria, the global spectacle brought together sport, sustainability, and celebrity glamour in a breathtaking celebration of innovation and African vibrance.

For one unforgettable weekend, the Lagos Lagoon shimmered not just with sunlight but with electric energy—where roaring music replaced engine sounds, and sleek futuristic boats glided like metallic birds across the waves. The air was alive with the hum of excitement as global icons descended on the city: Didier Drogba, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, and a constellation of entertainment heavyweights, all part of the E1 family redefining the future of motorsport.

Where Innovation Meets Lifestyle

The E1 Lagos GP wasn’t merely a sporting event—it was a statement of style and sustainability. With FirstBank as the headline sponsor, the event echoed the institution’s long-standing commitment to innovation, environmental responsibility, and the economic potential of Nigeria’s blue economy. From its elegant branding to its green energy ethos, the race demonstrated how technology and sustainability can coexist beautifully within a city known for its pulse and flair.

“This is only the beginning,” said Rodi Basso, E1’s Founder and CEO, his voice filled with pride and emotion. “The warm welcome we have received in Lagos has been incredible. The people, the culture, and the passion here have made this historic moment possible. We are building a legacy for motorsport in Africa.”

Star Power on the Water

In true Lagos fashion, the event blurred the lines between competition, culture, and celebrity. Along the waterfront, A-list personalities mingled with fans as RaceBirds—the sleek, electric-powered vessels—cut through the lagoon with futuristic grace.

Team Brazil by Claure Group, co-owned by Marcelo Claure, emerged as the weekend’s biggest story. Piloted by Timmy Hansen and Ieva Millere-Hagin, the team claimed both the pole position on Saturday and the ultimate victory on Sunday after a thrilling final race that tested the racers’ skills and nerves.

The victory didn’t come easy. A sudden tropical storm swept across Lagos mid-race, adding drama to an already electric atmosphere. But Team Brazil’s precision and resilience saw them fend off fierce competition from Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising and Didier Drogba’s Team Drogba Global Africa, who finished second and third respectively.

“This is a proud moment for Africa and a dream come true,” Drogba said on the podium, beaming beside his team. His presence, alongside his partner Gabrielle Lemaire, underscored the Pan-African pride that defined the event.

Global Icons, African Energy

From Miami to Monaco, Doha to Dubrovnik, the UIM E1 World Championship has evolved into a melting pot of global culture—its roster of celebrity team owners reading like a who’s who of sport and entertainment: Will Smith, LeBron James, Virat Kohli, Steve Aoki, Marc Anthony, and more. Yet, in Lagos, it found a new rhythm.

As Afrobeat anthems echoed over the water and cameras flashed against the skyline, it became clear that Lagos had added its own magic to the global circuit—a fusion of electric mobility, star power, and Nigerian soul.

FirstBank’s Vision: Powering the Future

For FirstBank, the E1 partnership goes beyond sponsorship—it’s a vision in motion. The event aligns with the bank’s mission to drive clean energy, climate resilience, and sustainable innovation across Nigeria. By investing in events like the E1 Lagos GP, FirstBank continues to champion Nigeria’s role in the global sustainability conversation, while enriching local communities through innovation and lifestyle experiences that shape the future.

The Legacy Lives On

As the sun dipped beneath the horizon on Sunday, the Lagoon shimmered with color—part reflection, part revelation. Team Brazil’s triumph was more than a sporting victory; it was a symbol of what’s possible when technology meets creativity, and when global ambition meets African energy.

With the Lagos GP now part of the E1 World Championship’s growing legacy, the world’s eyes turn next to Miami for the final showdown of the season. But for Lagos, history has already been made.