DSS cautions Nigerians against another dismissed officer

Godwin

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a public warning against one Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a dismissed officer, allegedly using the agency’s name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In a statement released on Sunday, the DSS said Godwin has been impersonating its officials and engaging in fraudulent activities under the guise of representing the Service.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts members of the public of the activities of one Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a dismissed staff,” the statement read.

“He is reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any dealings with him.”

The agency urged citizens to exercise caution and verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a DSS representative before making financial or other commitments.

It further advised that all legitimate requests, complaints, or enquiries should be directed to the Service through its official contact channels — telephone number 09088373515 or email [email protected].

The DSS reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of its operations and warned that anyone caught impersonating the agency would face the full weight of the law.

The secret police noted that the alert follows a similar warning issued last week concerning Barry Donald, another dismissed officer accused of defrauding members of the public while falsely presenting himself as a DSS operative.