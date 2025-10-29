Drug dealing: Court sentences man to four years imprisonment

A Federal High Court in Ibadan has sentenced one Sunday Akande to four years in prison for peddling 360g of Cannabis and 2g of methamphetamine.

In her judgment, Justice Nkeonye Maha convicted and sentenced Akande based on the evidence tendered against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Maha, however, warned that stiffer punishment awaited the convict if he was brought back for any crime after completing his jail term.

“Therefore, Akande is sentenced to four years imprisonment each for counts one and two, and the sentence shall run concurrently.

“The exhibits found in his possession shall be destroyed by the NDLEA,” the judge stated.

Earlier, the NDLEA counsel in Oyo State, Mr Daniel Otunla, had told the court that the convict committed the crime sometime in January, at the Gate area of Ibadan.

Otunla added that NDLEA operatives received intelligence reports from concerned Nigerians that Akande was into drug trafficking.

According to the prosecutor, the convict was apprehended with a sack containing 360g of Cannabis sativa and two grammes of Methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance.

He noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Law of the Federation 2004.

Vanguard News