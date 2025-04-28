We moved to APC to connect Delta with Abuja  —  Okowa

By Bayo Wahab

Former Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa has explained that his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was motivated by the desire to connect the state to the seat of power in Abuja.

Read Also: Updated: Delta Governor Oborevwori, Okowa dump PDP for APC

Last week, Okowa, his predecessor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his cabinet members dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

The move unsettled the PDP’s national leadership as the opposition party lost one of the oil-rich states it’s been governing since 1999 to the ruling APC.

Explaining why they dumped the PDP, Okowa while speaking at the APC welcome ceremony for the defectors on Monday, said the defection was in the best interest of Delta State.

Okowa, who was the PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, said the defection was necessary to connect the state to the goodwill and resources in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said, “When the news broke on Wednesday that we had decided to change our path, people wondered why, but one thing is very important in a people’s history: there is always a time to change their path for the common good of the people.

“As I did tell people that day, it was not about me, it was not about the governor, but the fact that there is a need for us to connect to Abuja, that goodwill that is in Abuja, that resource that’s in Abuja of which Delta State is a large contributor, there was a need to connect to it.”

Okowa described the defection of Delta political leaders to the APC as patriotic and strategic, saying Delta lost a lot during his tenure because the state was in opposition.

“I was governor for eight years. I was in opposition. I did my best but we lost a lot. And I did not believe that the governor needed to stay working very hard, and we know that we are very supportive of Governor Sheriff because he’s doing a lot. But as the governor is doing a lot for us, he also needs to connect to the greater source of power and resource and goodwill in Abuja,” the ex-governor said.

Therefore, he called on Deltans who are already in the APC to embrace and work with them to make the ruling party dominant in the state.

While calling for support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Okowa said it’s time for the people of Delta State to stand strong in support of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori.

Vanguard News