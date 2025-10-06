Home » More News » Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 6, 2025
October 6, 2025

Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 6, 2025

The Nigerian naira held onto recent gains on Monday, trading around ₦1,466 to the US dollar in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) while the parallel (street) market — tracked by AbokiFX — quoted the greenback at about ₦1,450.

Traders said the official NFEM figure — a volume-weighted average derived from interbank trading — reflected continued inflows and modest liquidity injections into the market, which have pressured the dollar lower compared with levels seen earlier this month.

On the parallel market, AbokiFX’s live black-market feeds showed dealers buying and selling dollars in the mid-₦1,400s, with posted buy/sell quotes clustering around ₦1,445–₦1,460 on Monday — a level that keeps the gap between official and street rates narrower than in previous months.

Market participants said the naira’s resilience this week reflects a combination of improved foreign exchange supply from exporters and tighter speculative activity, though analysts warned that the currency remains vulnerable to shifts in external flows and central-bank operations.

