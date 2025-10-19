Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 19, 2025

The naira traded in the mid-₦1,400s on the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Sunday, while parallel/black-market dealers quoted the dollar near ₦1,480–₦1,500.

The gap between the official NFEM fixing and the street rate remains wide, keeping pressure on importers, small businesses and travellers.

Key rates

NFEM (official, volume-weighted average): Trading in the mid-₦1,400s (official NFEM/CBN series shows the market hovering around this band in recent sessions).

Parallel / black market (street): ₦1,485–₦1,500 to $1

What happened today

The official NFEM fixing has held in the mid-₦1,400s after a period of volatility this month, while the parallel market remains markedly weaker — a reflection of lingering dollar scarcity for certain transactions and a continued premium for immediacy outside authorised windows. Global and domestic factors, plus intermittent central bank intervention, are keeping the naira’s trading range wide.

Why the two rates diverge

Supply mismatch: Banks and authorised FX windows source dollars differently from street dealers; limited supplies in some official channels push some buyers to the parallel market.

Market segmentation: NFEM is a volume-weighted official fixing (used by many institutions), while the black market responds instantly to cash demand and sentiment, creating a persistent spread.

What it means for Nigerians

Importers face higher landed costs when they must source dollars quickly on the parallel market.

Consumers may see imported goods’ prices pressured if businesses pass on higher FX costs.

Remittance recipients and travellers should compare official bank rates and cash street quotes — official windows can be cheaper, but access and timing matter.

Short outlook

Analysts expect continued range-bound trading in the near term, with spikes possible when dollar demand for imports or investor flows change. The CBN’s actions (such as targeted sales or tweaks to policy) and external flows will determine whether the spread narrows.