Defectors will face their end in 2027 — Kwankwaso

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Kano State Governor and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has warned those who have abandoned the NNPP or the Kwankwasiyya movement that they will face the political consequences of their actions in the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso ,according to a BBC Hausa report monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna, issued the warning in Kano during the continuation of activities marking his 69th birthday celebrations.

Speaking in the interview with the BBC Hausa Service shortly after meeting with journalists, the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections said those leaving the movement were doing so at their own peril, stressing that “our political project will continue to punish betrayal.”

“At this point in time, if anyone thinks he can cross over and still come to Kano to win an election, such a person is only deceiving himself,” Kwankwaso declared. “Our movement will continue to take action against those who betray it.”

He explained that his political philosophy was not driven by enmity, but by principles and loyalty.

“We don’t set out to fight anyone,” he said. “Whoever you see leaving us either did so voluntarily or went too far in misconduct. If you insult or disrespect us publicly, knowing fully well your past, we have no option but to act.”

Addressing reports of friction between him and the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kwankwaso dismissed the claims, insisting that there was no rift between him, the governor, or top members of the state government, contrary to what some politicians were spreading.

“There is no problem between me and Governor Abba,” he said. “We gave him the opportunity to perform, and he is doing his best. It is just that some mischievous individuals are trying to create division where there is none.”

Kwankwaso explained that Governor Yusuf was chosen based on merit and long-standing loyalty to the movement.

“We carefully examined the options and found him most qualified as far back as 2019,” Kwankwaso revealed. “We gave him the chance to deliver, and we continue to support him. Those claiming that I control contracts or run the government are only being mischievous. In due time, the truth will come out.”

Asked about the possibility of electoral malpractice in the 2027 general elections, Kwankwaso expressed confidence that the process would be more transparent than in the past.

“Those making noise about defeating us in 2027 are living in denial,” he said. “Things have changed — young people are now more politically aware. The coming election will not be like previous ones where money determined everything. The people now know better.”

Kwankwaso reaffirmed his belief that the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya movement would remain a dominant force in Nigerian politics, particularly in the North, come 2027.

“We are confident of victory because our movement is people-oriented and based on service,” he said. “Those who betrayed the cause will see the result of their actions at the polls.”

Vanguard News