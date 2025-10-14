Defections: Senate now 74 APC, 27 PDP, 4 LP, 2 APGA, 1 NNPP, 1 SDP

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

Senator Kaila Dahuwa Samaila (Bauchi North), has the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

With his defection, the configuration of Senators across political parties are APC 74; PDP 27; Labour Party, LP 4; All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, 2; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, 1; Social Democratic Party, SDP, 1.

Senator Kaila, in a letter written to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read in plenary on Tuesday, cited unending crisis in PDP as the major reason for his defection.

According to him, his decision to leave the PDP was driven by the party’s internal challenges, which had “gravely constrained” his ability to serve his constituents effectively.

The letter read in part: “The Peoples Democratic Party have gravely constrained my ability to discharge my constitutional responsibilities effectively and in good conscience.

“As one deeply committed to the service of our nation and the welfare of my people, I have found it necessary to realign my political engagements with a more progressive platform that embodies good governance, unity, progress, growth, and discipline in the governance of our country.”

The lawmaker said his move to the ruling APC was motivated by President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, which he described as “bold and transformative”.

He said, “Consequently, I have chosen to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, and to lend my full commitment to the reforms of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu.

“I hold in high regard the bold and transformative reforms initiated by the President, aimed at restoring economic stability, strengthening governance, and repositioning our nation for sustainable growth.”

According to Samaila, Tinubu’s leadership represents the kind of “decisive” direction Nigeria needs to move forward.

The Senator also commended Akpabio for what he described as “exemplary leadership” of the 10th Senate.

Samaila concluded by pledging loyalty to his new party and reaffirming his commitment to national unity and development.

