Dangote Refinery: NEPZA reaffirms 10-year ban on strikes, lockouts in Free Trade Zones

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has reiterated that the law prohibiting industrial strikes and lockouts within Free Trade Zones (FTZs) — including the Dangote Refinery — for a period of ten years remains in full effect.

NEPZA’s Managing Director, Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, made this clarification in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the Authority’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Martins Odeh.

Ogunyemi said the reminder was necessary following what he described as frequent external union interferences that have disrupted operations at the Dangote Refinery.

He noted that the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act, under Section 18(5), explicitly states that:

“There shall be no strikes or lockouts for a period of ten years following the commencement of operations within a Zone, and the Authority shall resolve any trade dispute arising within a Zone.”

According to the NEPZA boss, while workers in the Free Zones retain the right to join or form trade unions and engage in collective bargaining, any dispute must first be referred to NEPZA for resolution as required by law.

He added that the recent dispute between PENGASSAN and the Dangote Refinery should have been routed through NEPZA’s administrative framework, which operates a “One-Stop-Shop” system designed to ensure swift and efficient resolution of issues.

Ogunyemi further emphasized that Free Trade Zones are governed by specific legal provisions, and that external labour laws only apply to the extent they are consistent with the NEPZA Act.

“In cases of conflict between the Trade Unions Act (TUA) or Trade Disputes Act (TDA) and Section 18(5), the provisions of Section 18(5) take precedence as the more specific regulation governing Free Zones,” he explained.

He also expressed appreciation for the swift intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that his leadership helped to de-escalate tensions and safeguard a vital national economic asset.

Dr. Ogunyemi reaffirmed NEPZA’s commitment to maintaining industrial harmony in all Free Trade Zones, describing constructive labour relations as an essential ingredient for Nigeria’s continued industrial growth and economic stability.