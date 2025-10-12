Dangote Cement commissions 100bn CFA Francs Cement Plant in Côte d’Ivoire

Aliko Dangote

Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the Nigerian conglomerate founded by Aliko Dangote, has officially launched operations at its new cement plant in Attingué, Côte d’Ivoire, about 30 kilometers from Abidjan.

The announcement was made by the Managing Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, Serge Gbotta, during a press briefing held at Novotel Abidjan-Marcory.

Spanning 50 hectares, the state-of-the-art facility has an annual production capacity of 3 million metric tonnes, making it one of the largest Dangote Cement plants outside Nigeria. The project represents a strategic investment of 100 billion CFA francs and reaffirms the company’s commitment to industrial growth and regional self-sufficiency.

“This plant is more than an industrial unit—it is a symbol of confidence in Côte d’Ivoire’s future,” said Mr. Gbotta. “Our goal is to provide Ivorians with world-class cement, produced locally and offered at competitive prices.”

Côte d’Ivoire becomes the 11th African country to host a Dangote Cement production unit, contributing to the group’s total continental capacity of 55 million tonnes per year. The Attingué plant is expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, supporting youth employment and stimulating local SMEs, including transporters, tradespeople, retailers, and suppliers.

The company also announced plans to launch training programs for young engineers and technicians through the Dangote Academy, aimed at strengthening local expertise in industrial management.

Commercial Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, Stéphane Tchimou, highlighted the plant’s significance to the construction sector:

“Reliable, high-performance cement is essential for masons, contractors, and craftsmen. Our distribution network will ensure availability across all regions.”

He added that support initiatives such as credit facilities and commercial assistance would be introduced to empower small retailers and strengthen the cement value chain.

Beyond industrial development, Dangote Cement pledged to continue investing in community development projects around the Attingué site, including road construction, clean water initiatives, and support for local health centres, in partnership with local authorities and NGOs.

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, reaffirmed the company’s long-term vision: “Africa is full of opportunities. Our mission is to tell a new story — one of innovation, production, and progress for future generations.”

The Attingué plant will produce premium cement in multiple grades — CPJ 32.5R for masonry, CPJ 42.5N for buildings, and CPA 52.5 for large structures — positioning Dangote Cement as a trusted partner in Côte d’Ivoire’s growing construction industry.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the facility is expected to significantly reduce cement imports and establish Côte d’Ivoire as a regional hub for cement production and export.