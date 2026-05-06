Dangote Cement grows exports by 71.6% as capacity hits 55MTA

By Mather Godwin

Dangote Cement Plc has recorded a strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, growing its cement and clinker exports from Nigeria by 71.6 per cent, as the Group’s total installed production capacity reached 55 million tonnes per annum (MTA) across Africa.

During the period under review, the company completed 10 clinker shipments from Nigeria to neighbouring markets, further consolidating its position as Africa’s leading cement exporter.

According to the company’s unaudited Q1 2026 financial results, total sales volumes increased by 13.8 per cent year-on-year, driven by growth of 11.5 per cent in Nigeria and 19.5 per cent across its pan African operations.

Commenting on the performance, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak, said the results reflected the strength of the company’s operating model and its disciplined execution across markets.

“We have delivered an outstanding start to 2026, with revenue up 20.4 per cent year on year to N1.198 trillion, driven by a strong rebound in volumes which grew 13.8 per cent across our markets. EBITDA increased by 22.8 per cent to N567.1 billion, demonstrating the strength of our operating model, disciplined cost control, and our ability to convert growth into superior profitability,” he said.

For the quarter, Dangote Cement reported a profit before tax of N421.1 billion, representing a 35 per cent increase from N311.9 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Earnings per share rose to N19.14, up from N12.29, underscoring sustained value creation for shareholders.

On exports and expansion, Pathak noted the rapid scaling of Dangote Cement’s export business and progress across key growth projects.

“Our export business continues to scale rapidly, with volumes from Nigeria up 71.6 per cent and 10 clinker shipments completed in the quarter. This performance reinforces our strategic position as Africa’s leading cement exporter,” he said.

“Following the commissioning of our 3Mta grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire, we are progressing well with our expansion projects in Itori and Ethiopia, alongside other growth initiatives across the continent. These investments will further strengthen our footprint and keep us firmly on track to reach 80Mt of production capacity by 2030.”