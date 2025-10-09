Dalyboy submits ‘Body Talk’ and ‘Omoge’ for Grammy consideration

Categories: Best African Music Performance & Best Global Album

Rising Afrobeat sensation Dalyboy has officially submitted two of his standout works, “Body Talk” featuring Pardon C and “Omoge”, for consideration in the Grammy Awards.

Both entries are being considered in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Album categories, marking a significant milestone in Dalyboy’s rapidly growing international career.

“Body Talk” is a rhythmic blend of Afrobeat, dance, and world sounds — a soulful expression that celebrates movement, rhythm, and connection. Meanwhile, “Omoge” showcases Dalyboy’s artistic range and ability to merge authentic African rhythms with contemporary global influences, resulting in an Afro-fusion sound that transcends borders and resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.

Speaking on the recognition, Dalyboy shared his excitement and gratitude:

“This is more than just music — it’s a celebration of African excellence and global unity through sound. I’m humbled by the love and support so far, and I’m praying for a Grammy nomination. This is for everyone who believes in the power of Afrobeat.”

With his growing global fan base, Dalyboy continues to represent the new wave of African artists pushing boundaries and redefining the global perception of Afrobeat. His authentic sound, compelling storytelling, and dedication to his craft have positioned him as one of the continent’s most promising musical exports.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to show their support for Dalyboy’s Grammy®️ journey by amplifying his entries and spreading the word across social platforms.

“Vote now and support Dalyboy in the categories of Best African Music Performance and Best Global Album. Go vote, share the love, and join the Afrobeat movement,” he says.