Customs shuts Lagos fuel station over alleged smuggling activities, one arrested

By Godwin Oritse

The Operation Whirlwind Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday sealed a fuel station along the Owode-Apa axis in the Badagry area of Lagos over allegations of smuggling petroleum products across the Nigeria–Benin border.



Speaking to Newsmen at Badagry, National Coordinator of the Unit Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Kola Oladeji said that the facility was sealed earlier in the month following the infractions on illegal trade in petroleum products.



Oladeji also said that the Unit remains resolute on its mission to rid the downstream sector of sharp practices.



Oladeji who is also in charge of Finance and Administrative at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja stated that investigation revealed infractions inconsistent with the standards and regulations governing petroleum retail operations in Nigeria were commited by the operators of the fuel station.



He said:“It is with a deep sense of duty and commitment to national service that I formally hand over the sealed filling station identified as Adeola Ade PLC, located along Owode-Apa Road, Badagry, Lagos State, to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for further regulatory action and sanction.



“This facility was sealed by operatives of Operation Whirlwind on the 4th of October, 2025, following credible intelligence and a thorough investigation which revealed infractions inconsistent with the standards and regulations governing petroleum retail operations in Nigeria.



“Our operatives, acting within the ambit of the law and guided by our mandate to sanitize the downstream sector, executed the sealing in a professional and transparent manner.



“Operation Whirlwind remains resolute in its mission to rid the sector of sharp practices, protect consumers, and uphold the integrity of our national energy infrastructure.



“However, we recognize that enforcement is a shared responsibility. As such, we now hand over this facility to the NMDPRA, the statutory body empowered to investigate, sanction, and ensure compliance with industry regulations.



“We trust that the Authority will carry out its mandate with fairness, diligence, and in accordance with due process. Let this handover serve as a clear message to all operators in the sector: non-compliance will not be tolerated, and collaboration among agencies will continue to strengthen enforcement.”