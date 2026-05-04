Protests rock Calabar over death of UNICROSS students, driver

Scene of the accident

…hospital staff desert facility over fear of attack

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Furious students of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) on Monday stormed the streets of Calabar, protesting the deaths of three colleagues and their driver, allegedly due to negligence at the General Hospital Calabar.

The protesters marched from the university campus along Mary Slessor Avenue to the hospital, destroying signage, before proceeding to the Governor’s Office, where they clashed with heavily armed policemen.

Several students were injured in the confrontation, Vanguard learnt, prompting hospital staff to desert the facility in fear of reprisal attacks.

The victims died in a ghastly accident at the weekend while returning from an official assignment in Akwa Ibom State.

The students accused the hospital of failing to attend to them promptly upon arrival.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer ASP Sunday Eitokpah said they have been able to put the situation under control.

“I’ve been right on the scene from the onset, and so far so good; we’ve been able to put the situation under control,” he said.

Police dispersed the protesters amid rising tension.