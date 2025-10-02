Coalition responds to report on NCC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Independent Online Media Platforms said on Thursday that a recent article concerning recruitment at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) lacked verifiable evidence, and urged caution in reporting.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Olubade Jimoh, and Secretary, Ibrahim Umar, the coalition said the article contained no internal documents or official records demonstrating that due process was breached in the Commission’s employment procedures.

Describing the publication as “speculative,” the coalition encouraged any aggrieved party to present documented evidence of misconduct to the appropriate authorities rather than rely on media reports.

The group also called on media organisations to exercise responsibility, advising journalists to verify claims before publication and to avoid publishing uncorroborated assertions.

According to the coalition, Dr. Aminu Maida, the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, remains focused on implementing telecommunications-sector reforms mandated by the Federal Government, and the group said such reforms should not be distracted by unverified reports.