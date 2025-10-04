CNYAN honours Ilobanafor for promoting national unity, youth inclusion

By Esther Onyegbula

The Council of Northern Youth Advocates of Nigeria (CNYAN) has honoured the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CEOAFRICA, Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Award in recognition of his contributions to national unity and youth empowerment.

The event, which took place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the council’s headquarters in Abuja, saw Ilobanafor conferred with the title Garkuwan Matasan Arewa (Defender of Northern Youth) and described as an “Icon and Cynosure of Nation Building.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of CNYAN, Hon. Mohammed, said the award was a product of extensive vetting, acknowledging Ilobanafor’s role in promoting peace, unity, and youth emancipation across Nigeria.

He stated that the council’s recognition was also an avenue to spotlight the need for improved investment in education in Northern Nigeria.

“We have called for an increase in budget allocation to education in Northern Nigeria,” he said. “Perhaps this will help reduce the number of out-of-school children, which continues to rise in the region. We urge the government to take steps to educate and empower these children to become useful to society.”

Hon. Mohammed commended Ilobanafor’s work through the media platform CEOAFRICA, noting his efforts in projecting Africa’s image positively and advocating for youth inclusion in governance.

“Having gone through your track record, we have come to say that your life isn’t a predicament but a blessing to this generation and those yet unborn,” he added.

The award citation described Ilobanafor as “a vanguard of youth emancipation and a bridge of national unity and consensus,” reaffirming his role in advancing Nigeria’s collective progress.

In his acceptance speech, Ilobanafor expressed gratitude to the youth group for the honour, dedicating the award to Nigerian youths whom he described as the nation’s greatest asset.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this award from the youth of the North. Apart from our work at CEOAFRICA in projecting Africa to the world, I am also passionate about eradicating malaria in our country,” he said.

He announced that the Geneith Health Competition, an initiative supported by a ₦1 billion donation from Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd, was designed to empower secondary and tertiary students with knowledge on malaria prevention.

“By engaging youths in this initiative, they can become ambassadors in the fight against malaria,” he explained.

Ilobanafor urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to prioritise youth development and create opportunities for young Nigerians to contribute to nation-building.

“All we are asking for is to give the youth an opportunity to serve, and Nigeria will be a better country,” he said.

The ceremony ended with renewed calls for collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen unity and address social challenges through education and youth empowerment.