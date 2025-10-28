CINDRAN Strengthens Partnership with SGIT to Empower Nigerian Youth

Following the success of their joint initiative at the 2025 Students and Graduates in Tech (SGIT) Conference held at the University of Bradford, the Centre for Inclusive Development Research and Analytics (CINDRAN) has reaffirmed its partnership with Mc Heritage Consulting Limited for the upcoming SGIT Nigeria 2026 Conference.

The renewed collaboration, announced earlier this week, will see CINDRAN award over 100 premium scholarships for Nigerian participants to access DataCamp’s globally recognized training in data science, programming, and artificial intelligence. Through global partnerships including with DataCamp and programs like Spark9ja, CINDRAN equips young Africans with skills to succeed in the global digital economy.

According to the Centre for Inclusive Development Research and Analytics (CINDRAN), a non-profit organization focused on digital transformation, AI governance, and inclusive human capital development across Africa, the partnership aligns with its commitment to fostering digital inclusion, empowering youth, and building human capital across the African continent. According to the founder, Mr Thompson Ikechukwu, CINDRAN believes that sustainable development begins with digital empowerment,” said, Founder of CINDRAN.

“Our partnership with SGIT reflects a shared vision of building Africa’s next generation of innovators by equipping them with the knowledge and skills to thrive in a data-driven world.”

The SGIT Nigeria 2026 Conference is expected to bring together students, graduates, innovators, and tech professionals from within and outside Nigeria. Global industry leaders will also be in attendance to discuss emerging trends and opportunities in data, software engineering, and artificial intelligence.

CINDRAN’s involvement will build on its existing partnership with DataCamp, through which it has provided structured, industry-relevant training to more than 2,000 African youths via initiatives such as Spark9ja, a platform that links young Africans to digital learning and internship opportunities worldwide.

Mr. Chukwuemeka Osuji, CEO of Mc Heritage Consulting and convener of SGIT, expressed optimism about the continued partnership. “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with CINDRAN,” he said. “Their strategic investment in digital skills development perfectly complements SGIT’s mission to build a bridge between African and global technology ecosystems. Together, we are shaping the future of work for Africa’s youth.”

The SGIT Conference, launched by Mc Heritage Consulting, a global initiative that connects young African talent with emerging opportunities in technology, fostering cross-border collaboration and innovation will serve as a global platform connecting students and graduates with opportunities in the tech sector. The Nigerian edition is part of SGIT’s broader agenda to bridge the digital skills gap between Africa and Europe.

CINDRAN’s renewed support for the 2026 conference cements its position as a key driver of inclusive innovation and technology-enabled growth in Africa.

The non-profit continues to champion access to quality education, global partnerships, and digital transformation efforts aimed at preparing African youth for the evolving digital economy. Interested participants or organizations seeking partnership or scholarship information can visit the SGIT website or further details.