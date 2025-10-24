CBN seeks governors’ support on monetary policy reforms

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called for the support of state governors across the federation for its ongoing monetary policy reforms, aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the communiqué, the Forum received a presentation from the Governor of the CBN, represented by the Deputy Governor (Economic Policy), Dr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, who briefed the governors on the apex bank’s ongoing stabilization measures targeted at curbing inflation, strengthening the naira, and improving liquidity management.

Dr. Abdullahi explained that the Bank’s reform agenda includes the tightening of monetary policy, the unification of exchange rate windows, and the recapitalisation of banks, all designed to restore price stability and boost confidence in the financial system.

The governors, while commending the CBN for its coordination with fiscal authorities, stressed the importance of sustained collaboration between both tiers of government to safeguard economic growth and ensure fiscal sustainability at the state level.

The communiqué also disclosed that the Forum received a separate presentation from the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Adeola Ajayi, on emerging national security threats and ongoing intelligence-driven operations.

The briefing focused on countering violent extremism, managing inter-communal tensions, and addressing security risks arising from economic hardship and the ongoing political transition.

Governors expressed appreciation to the DSS for its proactive engagement and pledged to deepen intelligence sharing and collaboration with federal security agencies to enhance peace and stability across the country.

In addition, the NGF noted that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill (HB 1349) is scheduled for voting between November 4 and 6, 2025.

The Bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create special constituencies exclusively contested by women in both the National and State Houses of Assembly, as a temporary measure to promote gender inclusion in governance.

The Forum urged governors to engage with their Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, and State Assemblies to support the Bill’s passage, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to equity, fair representation, and inclusive governance.