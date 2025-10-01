Buratai Foundation hails Tinubu, urges unity at 65th Independence

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation has congratulated Nigerians on the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, with a call for unity, patriotism, and sustained support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement signed by the Foundation’s Chairman, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, Sadaukin Garkuwan Keffi/Betara Biu, the organisation conveyed the goodwill message of its Grand Patron, Ambassador Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (CFR, Rtd), former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Buratai urged Nigerians to always “remember and emulate our heroes past,” noting that courage, patriotism, and selfless service remain the values that have kept the country together. He also paid glowing tribute to military personnel and other security operatives who laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

The former Army Chief called for broad-based support for security agencies, stressing that their effectiveness depends largely on cooperation from citizens. He commended the efforts of the current service chiefs in combating insecurity and urged Nigerians to work in synergy with the armed forces to consolidate ongoing gains.

On governance, Amb. Buratai expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, urging Nigerians to support his administration with prayers and patriotic commitment. “We must stand together as citizens, security agencies, and government to secure the gains of our independence and ensure that the administration’s efforts translate into peace, prosperity, and progress for all,” he said.

The statement also highlighted the humanitarian interventions of the TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation, including relief distribution, healthcare outreach, and programmes for displaced persons and marginalized families across Nigeria. It reaffirmed the Foundation’s resolve to deepen its social impact in communities affected by insecurity and economic hardship.

Danfulani described Buratai’s message as “a clarion call for unity, resilience, and decisive action,” urging Nigerians to translate words of patriotism into practical commitment to national development.

As Nigeria clocks 65 years of independence, the Foundation’s message was clear: honour the heroes, support those safeguarding the nation, and rally behind leadership committed to peace and development.