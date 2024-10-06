Kellyrae wins BBNaija season 9

Kellyrae has emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ edition.

Kellyrae edged Wanni who came in second and Onyeka third to emerge winner of the night.

As the winner, Kellyrae goes home with a cash prize of N60million and a brand new car worth N40m bringing the total prize worth to N100m.

Recall Kellyrae came into the show along with his wife, Kassia who got evicted in the penultimate week.

The first edition of BBNaija, held in 2006, was won by 38-year-old Katung Aduwak. Efe Ejeba took home the title in Season 2’s ‘See Gobe’ edition, competing alongside housemates like Bisola, Kemen, and TBoss.

In 2018, Miracle emerged as the winner of Season 3, dubbed ‘Double Wahala.’ The following year, Mercy Eke, also known as Lambo, became the first female champion of BBNaija, winning the Season 4 show after fierce competition with housemates such as Tacha, Mike, and Omashola.

Laycon claimed victory in 2020’s Season 5, taking home a prize package worth N85 million. In 2021, Hazel Oyeze “Whitemoney” Onou was crowned the champion of Season 6, securing ₦90 million in prizes.

Ijeoma Josephina “Phyna” Otabor won the seventh season in 2022, walking away with 100 million naira, while Ilebaye Odiniya triumphed in 2023’s eighth season, securing a 120 million naira prize.

Vanguard News